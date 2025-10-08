Stephen Nedoroscik rallies in support former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold as she performs with Scott Hoying in new season

Stephen Nedoroscik requested fans and followers to vote for his former DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, as the latter performs in the 34th season with Scott Hoying. Nedoroscik and Arnold paired up in the 33rd season and were shy away from winning the title in the finals.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik won the bronze medal on pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Games, recording history as the first U.S. male gymnast to win an individual medal since 2016. He also contributed a strong score in his signature event to help the U.S. men's team earn its first team podium finish in 16 years. Shortly after, he became the first celebrity participant to be named on Dancing with the Stars. He partnered with professional dancer Rylee Arnold, and the duo dazzled on the stage week after week, captivated judges and audiences, and danced their way into the final four.

Ad

Trending

However, they were the first pair to be ousted from the finals as Nedoroscik's fellow Olympian, Ilona Maher, finished as runners-up. Despite that, the gymnast and Arnold consistently showed that their bond extended beyond the reality show. They reunited on the DWTS Tour and often supported each other on social media.

In a recent Instagram story, the Olympic bronze medalist shared a picture of Arnold and her current dance partner, Scott Hoying, requesting fans to vote for them as they continue performing in the new edition.

Ad

"So Good!!!! @scotthoying and @ryleearnold1 !!!! Vote 'Scott' to 21523!!!"

Nedoroscik requests fans to vote for Arnold and Hoying; Instagram - @stephen_nedoroscik

Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, were present in Los Angeles the previous week to watch a live taping of Dancing With the Stars.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik received praises from Rylee Arnold as he stopped by during the rehearsals this season

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold often shared fun moments in between rehearsals and brought out each other’s goofy sides when they were together. Though they are now busy with their individual careers, the former dance partners reunited at a rehearsal a couple of days ago. In a conversation with Us Weekly on September 30, 2025, Arnold expressed how pleased she was to have the gymnast come out to support her and Hoying.

Ad

"Steve is just the best. He came to the last little bit of our rehearsal a couple days ago and just hyped us up. He is genuinely so awesome. I miss him, and I’m just so grateful to have him back and to have such a good friend in him. When I see him, it’s just so fun and so exciting.”

Stephen Nedoroscik also shared some wisdom with Hoying, suggesting that he simply enjoy himself on stage. The Olympian received the 2025 Critics' Choice Male Star of the Year from the DWTS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More