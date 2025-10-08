Stephen Nedoroscik rallies in support former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold as she performs with Scott Hoying in new season

Stephen Nedoroscik requested fans and followers to vote for his former DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, as the latter performs in the 34th season with Scott Hoying. Nedoroscik and Arnold paired up in the 33rd season and were shy away from winning the title in the finals.
Stephen Nedoroscik won the bronze medal on pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Games, recording history as the first U.S. male gymnast to win an individual medal since 2016. He also contributed a strong score in his signature event to help the U.S. men's team earn its first team podium finish in 16 years. Shortly after, he became the first celebrity participant to be named on Dancing with the Stars. He partnered with professional dancer Rylee Arnold, and the duo dazzled on the stage week after week, captivated judges and audiences, and danced their way into the final four.
However, they were the first pair to be ousted from the finals as Nedoroscik's fellow Olympian, Ilona Maher, finished as runners-up. Despite that, the gymnast and Arnold consistently showed that their bond extended beyond the reality show. They reunited on the DWTS Tour and often supported each other on social media.
In a recent Instagram story, the Olympic bronze medalist shared a picture of Arnold and her current dance partner, Scott Hoying, requesting fans to vote for them as they continue performing in the new edition.
"So Good!!!! @scotthoying and @ryleearnold1 !!!! Vote 'Scott' to 21523!!!"
Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, were present in Los Angeles the previous week to watch a live taping of Dancing With the Stars.
Stephen Nedoroscik received praises from Rylee Arnold as he stopped by during the rehearsals this season
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold often shared fun moments in between rehearsals and brought out each other’s goofy sides when they were together. Though they are now busy with their individual careers, the former dance partners reunited at a rehearsal a couple of days ago. In a conversation with Us Weekly on September 30, 2025, Arnold expressed how pleased she was to have the gymnast come out to support her and Hoying.
"Steve is just the best. He came to the last little bit of our rehearsal a couple days ago and just hyped us up. He is genuinely so awesome. I miss him, and I’m just so grateful to have him back and to have such a good friend in him. When I see him, it’s just so fun and so exciting.”
Stephen Nedoroscik also shared some wisdom with Hoying, suggesting that he simply enjoy himself on stage. The Olympian received the 2025 Critics' Choice Male Star of the Year from the DWTS.