Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons gushes over the pro dancer as she performs on DWTS tour stage

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, received love from Walker Lyons on her picture from the latest Dancing With the Stars tour performance. Lyons had previously attended the American Music Center in Lancaster to watch his girlfriend perform on the tour.

Arnold, Stephen Nedoroscik's partner in Dancing With the Stars, reunited with him on the tour but has a separate role. While she performs with other professional dancers, the latter co-hosts the tour. Since the tour began on January 7, 2025, the dancing pair have been making waves on the stage and in their social media posts alike.

Rylee Arnold recently partnered with fellow pro dancer Brandon Armstrong to perform, as posted by the DWTS tour's official Instagram page. The picture carousel included snaps of the dancers captured mid-routine. The second picture featured Arnold alone, posing fiercely with her dress and the background sitting perfectly with the look.

Walker Lyons, who has been dating Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner since October 2024, left a comment under the post, admiring Arnold.

"Slide 2"

Arnold's boyfriend Lyons makes his feelings known; Instagram - @dwtstourofficial

Arnold also made her feelings known about the night, commenting:

"One of my favs"

On January 19, Walker Lyons was the highlight of the tour as he did the 'Desert Dance Down' with Ezra Sosa while Arnold cheered on him from the side.

Sosa took to his Threads handle to post the video, captioning:

"Rylee is one lucky gallll"

One of the in-video texts also said:

"wait... He has rhythm"

On January 21, Arnold shared pictures of their tour moments and said she was the 'happiest girl ever' for having her boyfriend visit her.

"Walker visited me on tour this weekend and I’m the happiest girl ever."

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold once revealed that her romance with Walker Lyons clicked because the latter seemed easygoing

Arnold speaking at the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Inside - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, was first introduced to the USC quarterback by the latter's aunt, who once drove the dancer in her Uber. Their mutual friends and family connections were also instrumental in connecting them.

In an interview in 2024, Arnold shared how Walker Lyons felt comfortable while spilling beans about their first date.

"He was so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities which was so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out," she said. (via People)

When the 33rd season of DWTS was underway, Arnold and her boyfriend stepped out with Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, to attend the premiere night of 'Wicked'.

