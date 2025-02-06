Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner Rylee Arnold’s boyfriend gives 4-word reaction as she matches fit with USC Trojans tight end on day out

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, had 'copied' her boyfriend Walker Lyons' outfit for an off-day at the DWTS Tour. The couple have been dating since October 2024.

Arnold and Lyons were on a trip to a lake somewhere on Wednesday in matching black outfits. The pro dancer shared pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle and called the outing her most perfect day with USC's four-star recruit.

"The most perfect day with @walkerlyons 🥹🤍," she captioned the post

Lyons commented on the post and revealed that Arnold had copied his outfit.

"Copied my outfit fr 🙄," he wrote

Arnold admitted being guilty and replied:

"guilty 🚔😉😏

The couple met through a series of coincidences last year. Arnold was told by a random Uber driver that she had a nephew, Lyons and that they would look great together. While she ignored the temptation at first, one day, her sister suggested the same, and she eventually followed the tight end on Instagram.

Lyons followed back, and after exchanging numbers, he asked the dancer out on a date, and she happily agreed.

"I followed him first on Instagram, so then he followed me back, and he messaged me, and then got my number, and we text for a while, and then he was like, 'Can I take you on a date?' And I was like, 'Of course you can,'" she said. "That's where it all started," Rylee Arnold said during an appearance on Good Morning America

The couple made their red carpet at the Los Angeles Premiere of Wicked and spent their New Year together on a vacation in Hawaii.

Rylee Arnold termed dancing on pommel horse 'hardest thing in the entire world'

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik in Los Angeles - November 15, 2024 - Source: Getty

Speaking during an episode of "Sherri" with host Sherri Shepherd, Rylee Arnold revealed she found it difficult to dance on the pommel horse for the freestyle performance in the Finale of Dancing With The Stars. The 19-year-old termed it the hardest thing in the world and said her respect for pommel horse world champion Stephen Nedoroscik had increased.

“It is the hardest thing in the entire world. I have so much respect for Stephen but honestly, when I got on it, I did one move and just immediate sweat, it's not for the weak, like not at all. Let me just get on the floor,” Arnold shared

Arnold still managed to impress, and the pair earned a perfect score of 30 for their dance performance on the pommel horse. However, they fell short of the Mirrorball trophy and finished fourth.

