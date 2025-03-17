Stephen Nedoroscik's Olympic rival Rhys McClenaghan reacts as he wins Dancing With the Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik's Paris Olympics rival, Rhys McClenaghan, opened up about winning the Dancing With the Stars show. The duo faced off against each other in the pommel horse event.

McClenaghan delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 Summer Games, having won a gold medal in the aforementioned event. He earned the score of 15.533 points to stand atop the podium and topple Nedoroscik, who attained a third-place finish with a score of 15.300 points. The silver medal was bagged by Nariman Kurbanov.

Months after this victory, the Irish gymnast became a part of the 2025 DWTS, where he again delivered staunch performances. After 11 stunning shows, McClenaghan and his pro partner, Laura Nolan, were crowned the winners of the show. Rejoicing in this win, the gymnast shared his emotions on Instagram, uploading a picture of him with Nolan holding the trophy with the caption:

"We Won Dancing With The Stars!!! 🙌🏼🪩🕺🏻💃"

After rising to fame following his Paris Olympics campaign, Nedoroscik was also offered participation in the 2024 DWTS alongside his pro dance partner Rylee Arnold. The duo performed spectacularly in the entire journey and reached the finals; however, they ended up with a fourth-place finish.

Currently, the American and his partner are in the middle of the DWTS Tour, which commenced on January 7 and is being executed in 68 cities.

Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his experience at the DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik recently appeared in one of the episodes of 'Sherri' for a conversation with the host, Sherri Shepherd, where he spoke about his love for the DWTS Tour. He revealed his thoughts about the members of the show, stating that he has a lot of fun with them and is enjoying the tour.

Along with talking about his DWTS journey on the podcast, he also shared fun anecdotes, revealing how he brings old training equipment. Adding to this, he said that he loves it more because he gets to do gymnastics.

“I mean, these are the best dancers in the world doing some of the best stuff in the world and it is so entertaining. I do a whole lot of dance; I do a whole lot of speaking too, couple jokes in there...I get to chuckle once in a while, and one of my favorite numbers though, is I get to bring old training equipment called the mushroom that we did when we were kids. I get to do some gymnastics and people love it. I mean, the tour is just so fun. I'm enjoying it so much,” Stephen Nedoroscik said. (6:47 onwards)

Along with winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse event, Stephen Nedoroscik also delivered a historical performance in the team all-around event, as he helped his team win a medal after 16 years. His team won the bronze medal, with him earning the highest score of 14.866 points.

