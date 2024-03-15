Sha'Carri Richardson recently expressed her displeasure about track outlets, on social media, for spreading misinformation about popular track and field athletes. Richardson has always been very vocal about issues that could have an overall impact on the track and field community.

Richardson rose to fame on the track and field circuit as a college athlete at Louisiana State University. Dominating the 100m in 2019, Richardson clocked an impressive 10.75 seconds as a freshman, breaking the NCAA Division 1 Women's 100m record.

Richardson improved her 100m time in April 2021, clocking 10.72 seconds and becoming the fourth fastest American woman in history. However, she could not participate in the Olympic games as she tested positive for the use of cannabis before the 100m trials at the United States trials. Post the development, there were a lot of rumors and discussions around it.

However, Richardson never responded to such conversations until recently, when she took to X slamming outlets for spreading misinformation about athletes without any credibility, thereby maligning their image. She asked her fans not to entertain and follow such pages.

"If y’all actually respect track & field, please stop entertaining & following these track pages that have no clue or credibility to what they are saying about the athletes y’all actually care for," she tweeted.

Sha'Carri Richardson's 2024 season

Almost 3 months into 2024, Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to make an appearance on the track as the Olympic games are just around the corner. Fans are expected to watch her compete at the USATF Indoor Championships in February. However, she skipped the indoor season entirely to focus on the upcoming outdoor season.

Richardson was stopped in the stands at the USATF Indoor Championships cheering on her teammates. Richardson's last race was at the World Championships in Budapest last year where she won the gold medal in the 100m, which marked her first major international medal.

Richardson announced that she would be kickstarting her 2024 season at the 2024 Miramar Invitational in April. She would be headlining the 100m and competing against Sherica Jackson, who has also confirmed her appearance at the event.

As the Olympic Games are just around the corner, Sha'Carri Richardson hopes to qualify for the Olympic games in Paris which would mark her Olympic debut.