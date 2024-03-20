Summer McIntosh joins TAG Heuer as their House Ambassador

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer recently announced 17-year-old Summer McIntosh as its new House Ambassador. She is one of the three established athletes who are brand ambassadors for TAG Heuer, the others being Fred Kerley and Leslie Tebogo as per a World Tempus report from August 2023.

The Swiss watchmaker announced its collaboration with McIntosh and claimed that the Canadian "epitomized dedication and precision" from her younger days.

"Summer McIntosh, a four-time world champion and record holder in the 400m medley, epitomizes dedication and precision from her early days as a promising swimmer to her current status as a record-breaking athlete," a statement from TAG Heuer read on Instagram.

"We proudly have her (Summer McIntosh) as our House Ambassador, embodying the ethos of peak performance that inspires our advancements," the statement further added.

TAG Heuer connected McIntosh, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the mere age of 14, with the brand's Calibre E4 Titanium, 42MM timepiece. It said the young swimmer's youthfulness and dynamic spirit perfectly mirrors this timepiece.

Summer McIntosh is on a record-breaking spree

Summer McIntosh at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 8

Since the past year, McIntosh has set two world records. She prevailed over seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky in the women's 400m final at the US Open Championships in North Carolina with a time of 3:59.42.

In February 2024, the 17-year-old defeated Ledecky in the 800m freestyle at the Southern Zone meet. McIntosh touched the wall at 8:11:39 compared to Ledecky's time of 8:17.12. The youngster shattered Ledecky's 13-year win streak in the 800m.