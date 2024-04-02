Suni Lee aims for competitive comeback in April after disappointing run at Winter Cup 2024

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is all set to make a stronger comeback at the upcoming championships in April. The gymnast initially made her return at the Winter Cup in February but had a disappointing experience.

Due to her non-gymnastics kidney-related issue, Suni Lee was compelled to take a break from gymnastics in 2023. Her medical condition also led her to skip the U.S. World Championships and Pan Am Games selection competition last year.

However, at the Winter Cup, Lee finished 26th on bars and 13th on balance beam, which failed to establish her comeback. Therefore, the reigning Olympic all-around gold medallist is now looking to return at the American Classic, scheduled for April 25-28 in Katy, Texas.

Lee's coach Jess Graba told Inside Gymnastics that their main intention behind competing at the championship is to get Lee ready for the US Classic on May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The American Classic acts as a qualifier for the US Gymnastics Championships. The national championship will pave the path for the Olympic Trials in June. Lee was expected to be on this week's National Team Training Camp roster as she met the criteria to compete there.

However, her coach said that Lee’s focus was on training and “trying to put some upgraded routines together for the next couple meets.” The championship, which is slated from April 1 to 4, could advance her to the upcoming Pacific Rim Championships and the Jesolo Trophy.

Suni Lee’s performance at the Winter Cup 2024

Suni Lee at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup

After nearly a year’s break, Suni Lee made her return at the 2024 Winter Cup.

However, Lee failed to deliver top-notch performances in the bars and balance beam routine. Ahead of the event, she had also prepared an original full-twisting layout Jaeger on the uneven bars, in her name.

But while delivering it at the Winter Cup, the gymnast missed out on a few elements from her routine. It left Lee with just 11.800 scores on the bars.

Moreover, while delivering her balance beam routine, Lee slipped off the apparatus while performing an aerial move. As a result, she ended up with 12.900 scores. Hence, Lee could not advance to the Baku World Cup in March, which was her next target after the Winter Cup.

The 21-year-old expressed her disappointment to reporters;

"It obviously wasn't what I wanted, but in all honesty, I think that it's good that it happened here rather than somewhere else."

Suni Lee performed at the Winter Cup with only six weeks of training.