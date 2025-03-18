Suni Lee reacts to Jade Carey celebrating 'forever-to-remember' senior day with Oregon State Beavers

Suni Lee expressed her thoughts as Jade Carey finished her senior night with the Oregon State Gymnastics with a pair of perfect 10 scores. The American gymnast also won the all-around title in front of a program-record of 9,042 fans at Gill Coliseum.

Carey posted a career-best 39.925 in the regular season home finale to win her 10th all-around title of the season in as many meets. She recorded perfect 10s on beam and floor while posting 9.950 on the vault and 9.975 on the bars to sweep the event titles.

The Olympic champion posted an emotional note on Instagram following the meet, writing:

"a (senior) day to remember forever 🥹🧡 as always, go beavs!!"

Carey's Olympic teammate and Tokyo all-around champion, Suni Lee, was elated for the gymnast and commented:

"jode 🥹🥹🥹"

Suni Lee's comment

Lee and Carey last competed together at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where their contributions helped the US Women's Gymnastics to win the gold medal. Lee went on to win bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars, while Carey won the bronze in the vault exercise.

Carey returned for her final year with the OSU Beavers, while Lee has taken a break from gymnastics. She was enrolled with Auburn Gymnastics and won two medals, including a gold at the 2022 NCAA Championships, before quitting in 2023 due to kidney disease.

"Ashamed to show my face" - Suni Lee on returning to gymnastics training following kidney issue

Suni Lee at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Suni Lee was diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases in the summer of 2023, forcing her to end her collegiate prematurely while also withdrawing from the year's gymnastics competitions. The 22-year-old was unsure at the start of 2024 if she would ever be able to return to the sport, but when she finally did, she was failing to perform simple routines, feeling ashamed in front of young kids in the gym.

“The hardest thing was just waking up and going to the gym, forcing myself, because a part of me was just so embarrassed and ashamed to show my face,” Lee told Glamour. “There are so many little girls in the gym that look up to me, and I just felt I was kind of letting them down, because I wasn't able to do a lot of things.”

Lee, however, kept going. After initially competing on one or two routines, she returned to her full form ahead of the U.S. Olympic Trials, and placed second in the all-around competition to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

