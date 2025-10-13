Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden lead nominations for World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year

Top professional athletes such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and Femke Bol have been chosen as nominees for the World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year Awards. The voting for the same is open till Sunday, October 19.

McLaughlin-Levrone, slotted in the female category of the awards, has had a staggering season in 2025, where she tested her capabilities in the 400m flat outside of her specialized 400m hurdles. She won the national title and the world titles in the 400m event, along with another gold medal as part of a 4x400m quartet, thereby solidifying her place as one of the top candidates for the award.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's hurdles rival, Femke Bol, who won the 400m hurdles world title in Tokyo, is also among the top names in the list. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who created history at the World Athletics Championships 2025 with a double gold medal in the 100m and 200m events, is another firm favorite for the award.

In the men's category, Noah Lyles leads the nominees list as the firm favorite courtesy of his campaign at the World Championships, where he bagged three medals, including two gold. Besides, he also won the 200m Diamond League title earlier in the season.

Rai Benjamin, Cordell Tinch are some of the other major competitors who will challenge Lyles for the award.

Here is the complete nominee list for the 2025 World Athletics Track Awards:

Women's event:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA

Femke Bol, Netherlands

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya

Men's event:

Noah Lyles, USA

Cordell Tinch, USA

Rai Benjamin, USA

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya

Jimmy Gressier, France

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known after helping the US 4x400m quartet to a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughline-Levrone made her feelings known after winning the 4x400m relay gold medal as part of the US quartet. The team won the first place after registering a Championship record time of 3:16.61.

Speaking in an interview after her race, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her happiness to do her part right in the relay and win the gold medal for her nation. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:02 onwards):

"I'm feeling great, everyone just wants to go in there, do their job. We weren't really going for a time and we just wanted to do our part right and win the race. So, it's always special to add a Championship record in the mix."

Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran terrifically well in her leg, clocking 47.8 seconds.

