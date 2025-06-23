Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Femke Bol teases anticipation for next 'without hurdles' race in a unique way

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival, Femke Bol, has recently teased anticipation about her upcoming race in a distinctive way. The four-time Olympic medalist will be participating in the Zlata Tretra Ostrava, a notable World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet on June 24, 2025.

Bol broke her record in the 400m hurdles at the 2025 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games. She clocked 52.51 seconds, successfully setting a new record at the venue. At the 2025 Rabat Diamond League, she once again clocked a meet record in her signature event with 52.46 seconds. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival also achieved top spots in two relay events at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships.

At the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League, Bol surpassed her meeting record with a time of 52.11 seconds in the 400m hurdles. Through her recent Instagram post, the Amersfoort, Netherlands native disclosed her next race. She is all set to compete in the 400m race at the 64th Zlata Tretra Ostrava/Ostrava Golden Spike Event, which will be held on June 24. She wrote:

Trending

"Back in the blocks, but without hurdles on the track tomorrow @zlatatretra Racing the 400m at 19.45 ❤️‍🔥"

Femke Bol has cemented her legacy in the athletic world and is considered one of the best hurdlers and sprinters from the Netherlands. Apart from her Olympic feats, she has captured four medals each at the World Championships and Indoor Championships. Furthermore, she has six medals each from the European Championships and Indoor Championships.

Femke Bol reflects on her dominant performance at the 2025 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day One - Source: Getty

Prominent hurdler and sprinter, Femke Bol, etched a notable feat at the 2025 FBK Games, which took place in her homeland, Hengelo, Netherlands. She registered the meeting record in her signature event and expressed her views regarding her performance. She said (via FBK Games):

"I've done it - I've got the meeting record (laughs). To be honest, I didn't really think about a specific time or anything before the race, but I really wanted to win here in front of the home crowd. I'm happy that even resulted in a meeting record here."

She continued:

"The race was pretty good. The first part went really well, especially with the changes I've made (technically) recently. I was quite positive about that first part of the race. This result shows I'm on track. I ran faster than I usually do in this time of the year and season. I'm super happy."

Throughout her notable career, Bol has clinched the top spot in 25 Diamond League meeting races and holds the current world record in the 400m short track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More