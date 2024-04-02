Olympic swimmer Joseph Schooling recently announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

28-year-old Schooling made his Olympic debut in 2012 at the London Games, where he failed to advance past his heats. However, four years later, the Singaporean stunned the world when he beat Michael Phelps’ in the 100m butterfly finals, clinching gold with an Olympic record time of 50.39s.

Now, Singapore’s first and only Olympic gold-medalist has announced his retirement from the sport, writing on Instagram:

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter - I will be retiring from competitive swimming. I am filled with gratitude for every experience that swimming has brought into my life.”

"I am eager to explore new passions, face different challenges, and see where this next phase of life takes me. Thank you to my supporters for standing by me every step of the way. I hope you will join me as I embark on this new adventure," he added.

Reacting to the news of Schooling’s retirement, fans were quick to express their heartbreak over the swimmer's decision, while showing support for his next adventures. One fan on Instagram wrote:

“You're more than just a swimmer Joji! Unbelievable to witness the journey little brother! Thank you for making us believe!!”

Another fan said that Schooling's next chapter would be "legendary".

“You got this brother. Next chapter's gonna be another legendary one," the fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Schooling's retirement:

Reaction to Schooling's retirement

Joseph Schooling represented Texas Longhorns

On the international level, Joseph Schooling has achieved a lot outside of his Olympic gold. He’s a three-time Asian Games champion, a two-time World Championships bronze medalist, and ha swon 29 golds at the Southeast Asian Games.

However, what some might not know, is that schooling also dominated the American collegiate circuit as part of the University of Texas team.

While competing for the Longhorns, the Olympian won two individual titles in 2015, the 100 and 200 yard butterfly, alongside breaking the NCAA and US Open records en route to a gold in the 400 yard medley relay.

In 2016, he defended his title in the 100 and 200 yard butterfly finals, while setting NCAA and US Open records in both. He took three other titles as part of the Longhorns relay team. The next year, Schooling ended his collegiate career by winning six medals, four of which were gold.