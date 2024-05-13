"That's a bad man that bracket was no joke"- Fans react to Zain Retherford qualifying for the Paris Olympics with a 7-0 win

America's Zain Retherford has finalized his berth for the Paris Olympics, and fans couldn't be more excited for the wrestler. Competing at the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey, he won his true bronze match 7-0 against Niurgun Skriabin in a dominant fashion to qualify for the Games.

Earlier in the year, Retherford had put up an impressive display at the U.S Olympic team trials, getting past Nick Lee for the championship series win. However, at that point, America hadn't qualified for the Olympics in the 65 kg event, meaning that this outing in Turkey was the 28-year-old’s last chance to make it to the Games.

Zain Retherford arrived in form at the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Istanbul, winning his first match 9-2 by VFA against Stefan Ionut Coman, before winning 11-0 by VSU against Ibrahim Abdullah Guza.

However, the American was then pulled into the wrestle backs when he fell short 7-2 to Olympian and World Championship bronze-medalist Tulga Tumur Ochir. Retherford then went on to win four back-to-back matches on Sunday to ensure that he makes his Olympic debut later in the year.

Reacting to the news, fans couldn't be happier for the former Penn State Wrestler. One individual on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,

“That's a bad man, that bracket was no joke.

More fans heaped praises on the American.

“Zain Retherford is a DAWG,” one wrote.

“So so happy for you!!! You are a badass,” another added.

One fan acknowledged Retherford’s dominating performance, writing,

“‘Dominates’ is the correct word. After that brutal tilt, that dude did NOT want to be out there anymore.”

Another handful of fans acknowledged the work that the wrestler had to put in to make it to the Games.

“What an accomplishment for Zain, Spencer (& almost Bey). Flying half way around the world. Weighing in & wrestling in time zones their bodies aren’t used to. Truly remarkable. It can’t be understated. Regardless of what happens in Paris they will forever be Olympians. PA Pride,” one netizen wrote.

“That was a long hard fought process congrats Zain,” another fan chimed in.

World Olympic Games Qualifier: Zain Retherford full wrestle back scores

On Sunday, Zain Retherford got one last chance to make his Olympic dreams come true, and he lives up to the mark. Wrestling in four matches in just three and a half hours, the American was flawless in each encounter.

His first obstacle was Tajakistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev, whom he took down 5-2 by VPO1. Retherford's second repechage round saw him face 23-year-old Bahraini Alibeg Saigidgusein M Alibegov. The American was nearly flawless yet again, winning 12-2 by VFA.

His next encounter saw him draw India’s Sujeet Sumeet, whom he managed to get the better 2-2 by VPO1. Zain Retherford’s final challenge before he could book a ticket to the Paris Olympics was Niurgun Skriabin, whom he beat 7-0 in just six minutes. With this, the American is guaranteed to be making his Olympic debut later in the year, with fans excited to see what he can do at the Games.