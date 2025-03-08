“That's crazy” - Lindsey Vonn reacts to French alpine skier Charles Seigneur’s extraordinary save after taking a tumble on the slopes

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most successful skiers of all-time. Recently, she expressed her admiration for French alpine skier Charles Seigneur, after he pulled off an incredible save when he took a tumble on the slopes.

Ad

Seigneur, a promising 22-year-old skier, is currently ranked 95th in the downhill in the FIS points list. The Frenchman made his FIS debut in 2018 and has since put on some impressive performances, racking up 13 podiums across various competitions in his career so far.

On March 7, Charles Seigneur made his World Cup debut, racing the downhill in Kvitfjell. During the race, the youngster lost his balance and tumbled, landing on his back, but quickly recovered to continue racing. Reacting to this incredible save by the skier, Lindsey Vonn reshared a video of the incident on her Instagram story and wrote,

Ad

Trending

“That's crazy.”

Via Lindsey Vonn's Instagram

Lindsey Vonn shares a glimpse of her training as she prepares for the tail end of the World Cup season

Vonn at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn is widely considered to be one of the best skiers of all time, having dominated the slopes between 2001 and 2019. During those two decades, the American stormed to 82 World Cup wins, 16 discipline titles, and four overall World Cup titles.

Ad

In late 2024, Vonn announced that she was making a comeback to the sport, having undergone a partial knee replacement surgery earlier that year.

The 40-year-old returned to the slopes in December at the FIS Fall Festival and quickly qualified for the World Cup circuit. She made her World Cup debut at the St. Mortiz stop, where she finished 14th in the super-G. Since then, the American has displayed some promising performances, with her best results being a fourth place finish in the downhill, and a sixth place finish in the super-G.

Ad

Now, as she prepares for the final few weeks of the FIS World Cup season, Vonn gave fans a quick glimpse of her training, writing on Instagram,

“Last push of training for the final 3 weeks of the season! It's always hard to balance strength building, strength maintenance and recovery... especially after so many surgeries and atrophy... but at least I can train harder now than I used to! Thanks for letting me use your gym @fcredbullsalzburg.”

Ad

Lindsey Vonn will next be in action between March 11-15 at the La Thuile World Cup before competing on home ground at Sun Valley later this month for the final World Cup stop of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback