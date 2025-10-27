  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "That's really frustrating" - Nebraska Volleyball's Virginia Adriano opens up about following Rebekah Allick's mindset during practice and competing

"That's really frustrating" - Nebraska Volleyball's Virginia Adriano opens up about following Rebekah Allick's mindset during practice and competing

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:17 GMT
L: Rebekah Allick (Getty) and R: Virginia Adriano (Instagram@virginiaaadriano)
L: Rebekah Allick (Getty) and R: Virginia Adriano (Instagram@virginiaaadriano)

Nebraska Volleyball's freshman Virginia Adriano reflected on her team's hard work while highlighting the program's senior Rebekah Allick's perspective on hard work. The Nebraska women's volleyball team is enjoying an undefeated streak so far this season. In the last 10 faceoffs, they haven't lost a single set.

Ad

They have been successful in retaining the No.1 rank throughout the season so far. The credit for the success can be given to their intense training regime. In a press conference, the program's freshman opened up about the Huskers' approach to training, stating the teammates bring out the best in each other. However, she also highlighted her opinion that aligned with Allick, stating that although they put a lot of effort in training, they fall short of time to execute all their skills during a game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think we push each other a lot in practice," she said. "Yeah, we push each other a lot. So that helps when a struggle is going to come. Hopefully it won't, but I think it will. So when that's going to happen, we are going to be prepared for that. And I think of helping each other in practice specifically."
Ad

She added:

"I remember Becca saying that we get really frustrated when we do like a full week of working very hard, and then we come in a game and we have like an hour and a half and we can really show what we work for in practice. And that's of course really frustrating, but I think we kind of help each other up." (2:53 onwards)
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's recent victory came against Michigan State, which they dominated 3-0.

"Being really hard on yourself" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick on her mindset during a game

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opened up about her mindset during the game, stating she is hard on herself. The senior hitter stated that making an error in the game does not shake her confidence, as she knows that the team depends on her.

Ad
"Kind of what I was speaking to earlier, like just being really hard on yourself when it doesn't click right away, and just for her to feed you again, it really like snips that conversation down your head like over. It's like there is no time for that. Like, there's no pity party."
"I need you to get up, and I need you to kill this ball. And so, you know, she doesn't say that, but to me, it's like when you reinforce an attacker like that, it builds so much confidence and trust that, okay, yeah, you didn't get the first time, but I need you up again. Like, you're not done just because it didn't work. So, I loved it." (8:30 onwards from press conference)

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next face Wisconsin on October 31, 2025, in Madison.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications