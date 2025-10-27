"That's really frustrating" - Nebraska Volleyball's Virginia Adriano opens up about following Rebekah Allick's mindset during practice and competing

Nebraska Volleyball's freshman Virginia Adriano reflected on her team's hard work while highlighting the program's senior Rebekah Allick's perspective on hard work. The Nebraska women's volleyball team is enjoying an undefeated streak so far this season. In the last 10 faceoffs, they haven't lost a single set.

They have been successful in retaining the No.1 rank throughout the season so far. The credit for the success can be given to their intense training regime. In a press conference, the program's freshman opened up about the Huskers' approach to training, stating the teammates bring out the best in each other. However, she also highlighted her opinion that aligned with Allick, stating that although they put a lot of effort in training, they fall short of time to execute all their skills during a game.

"I think we push each other a lot in practice," she said. "Yeah, we push each other a lot. So that helps when a struggle is going to come. Hopefully it won't, but I think it will. So when that's going to happen, we are going to be prepared for that. And I think of helping each other in practice specifically."

She added:

"I remember Becca saying that we get really frustrated when we do like a full week of working very hard, and then we come in a game and we have like an hour and a half and we can really show what we work for in practice. And that's of course really frustrating, but I think we kind of help each other up." (2:53 onwards)

Nebraska Volleyball's recent victory came against Michigan State, which they dominated 3-0.

"Being really hard on yourself" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick on her mindset during a game

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opened up about her mindset during the game, stating she is hard on herself. The senior hitter stated that making an error in the game does not shake her confidence, as she knows that the team depends on her.

"Kind of what I was speaking to earlier, like just being really hard on yourself when it doesn't click right away, and just for her to feed you again, it really like snips that conversation down your head like over. It's like there is no time for that. Like, there's no pity party."

"I need you to get up, and I need you to kill this ball. And so, you know, she doesn't say that, but to me, it's like when you reinforce an attacker like that, it builds so much confidence and trust that, okay, yeah, you didn't get the first time, but I need you up again. Like, you're not done just because it didn't work. So, I loved it." (8:30 onwards from press conference)

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next face Wisconsin on October 31, 2025, in Madison.

