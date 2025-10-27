"The team has fallen short for two years now"- Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about preparing Nebraska volleyball players for challenges in the season

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about preparing the Nebraska volleyball players for challenges in the 2025 season. The team has demonstrated great dominance so far in the season, with an unbeaten streak as well as not dropping a set for over a month since September 16, 2025.
The Nebraska volleyball team has undergone its fair share of challenges, where it fell short of the NCAA volleyball championships title twice. They finished as the runners-up in the 2023-24 season and lost in the semi-finals after a gruelling five-setter match against Penn State in the 2024-25 season.
Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about being prepared for challenges in the season in a post-match interview and shared how they have been trying different techniques during their training sessions that help them visualize scenarios of a real-time match. Moreover, she shared how the Nebraska volleyball players are very hungry for the NCAA championship title due to heartbreaking disappointments in the previous season.
Furthermore, Busboom Kelly shared how the hunger for the national title motivates the team to push themselves even further.
"During our practices, we have really competitive practices. You know, we are always mixing our teams up, making sure we are creating different match-ups that could be similar to the game. Again, I have said this so many times. The team has fallen short, the bulk of the team for two years now. So, they are pretty hungry, and I think they understand that what is going to happen if they get complacent and it's not going to be good," she said. (1:04 onwards)
