Noah Lyles started his 2024 outdoor season at the Florida relays however, he could not complete the race due to a miscommunication during the baton exchange. He marched forward to the Tom Jones Memorial where he competed in the 100m just weeks after a disappointing start to the season.

Noah Lyles clinched the gold medal in the event in the 100m, clocking 10.01 in his individual Olympic season outdoor opener. Along with him, fellow American Kenneth Bednarek clocked 10.01 in the race as well. Even though the performance was not even close to Lyles' personal best, fans were elated to see their favorite track star back in action.

After signing a multi-million dollar deal with Adidas earlier this year, Lyles sported a yellow Adidas race kit along with custom-made white Adidas sprint spikes. Lyles took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from his race at the Tom Jones Memorial. Fans were quick enough to react to Lyles' first individual outdoor run of the highly anticipated Olympic season.

"And with that the Olympic year has begun," he captioned the image.

Fans were overjoyed looking at Lyles' toned body structure as well as running style as he gears up for the Olympics.

"Man bulked up," wrote a fan.

Fan reacts to Noah Lyles' picture

"The yellow uniform eatssss!," chimed in another

Fans react

"Looking swole!!! Lessgooo!!!," wrote a fan.

Fans react to Noah Lyles

Here are some more fan reactions:

"US is looking strong with you in the relay bro," commented a fan.

"Love the hair, love the kit!," chimed in another.

Noah Lyles' plan for the 2024 outdoor season

Noah Lyles World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

After putting forward one of his best indoor career performances earlier this season, Lyles marched forward to the outdoor season with great hopes as the Olympic Trials and the Paris Olympic Games are just around the corner.

With huge goals in his mind, Lyles hopes to shatter Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt's historic record. Lyles achieved the feat of winning three gold medals in a single meet at the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships.

This year, Lyles aims to surpass that record and take the total medal count up to four. Opening up on that, he spoke to the guardian.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals,” he then explained. “This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records,” he said.

As the sprinting lineup for the Olympics is one of the most competitive in recent years, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

