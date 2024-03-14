"There's 100% chance you're mentally ill" - Riley Gaines on school referring Freshman as "Freshpeople"

Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer and an advocate for women's rights in sports, recently expressed her dissent after a school started referring freshmen as "Freshpeople."

Gaines had been an ardent protestor of the perspective of transgender athletes competing against women, citing the natural physical advantages the former possess over the latter.

A school in Montgomery County, Maryland, recently began referring to freshmen, a term used to refer to first-year students in high school or colleges, as "Freshpeople," possibly to address the gender identity concerns.

Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her resentment, stating that feeling offended by the use of the term "freshmen" highlights an individual's mental illness.

"If you hear the word "freshmen" and feel offended, there's 100% chance you're mentally ill," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

Gaines has never been timid to express her stand on transgender issues. She recently authored a book "Swimming Against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost its Mind."

Gaines has articulated her perspective on the issue while supporting it with science, logic, and facts. She shared the news of the book slated to release on May 21 this year and wrote,

"I did the thing & wrote a book!"

"The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman. My new book "Swimming Against the Current" comes out May 2024," added the former D1 athlete.

"Coolest thing ever" - Riley Gaines on receiving huge response after appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast

Riley Gaines appears on the Joe Rogen Experience podcast.

Riley Gaines was recently spotted on the most popular podcast - Joe Rogan Experience.

Gaines shared her experience of competing against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer with whom she tied for fifth place at the 2022 D1 NCAA Swimming Championships after clocking 1:43.40 in a 200-yard freestyle event. While both the swimmers tied, only Thomas was handed the fifth-place trophy. Gaines was told that her trophy would arrive by mail and was asked to pose with the sixth-place trophy.

She voiced her opinions on the 2115th episode of the podcast, which was released on March 7, 2024. Gaines expressed her gratitude towards Rogan and the fans for the massive response she received.

"Coolest thing ever. I've received thousands of messages of support and encouragement since the Joe Rogan podcast dropped. So many have reached out to say they had no idea these things are happening."

"Thank you, @joerogan!! Everyday Americans are waking up," Gaines added.