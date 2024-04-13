"Time to get this Olympic year started" - Noah Lyles ahead of Tom Jones Memorial race

Noah Lyles will open his individual outdoor season at the ongoing Tom Jones Memorial, and the world champion couldn't be more excited to get down to business.

Lyles has so far been in action only at indoor races this year, except the Florida Relays where he competed in a slightly disastrous 4x100m race. The race saw him fumble the baton and disqualify his team.

Now, the reigning 100m and 200m World Champion cannot wait to take to the track at the James G. Pressley Stadium to compete in his first individual outdoor race of the year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Noah Lyles expressed his enthusiasm for the race, writing:

“Race Day! Time to get this Olympic year started”

The quote was accompanied by a graphic of the popular Dragon Ball anime character Goku jumping in excitement.

In Florida, Noah Lyles will be competing in the 100m sprint. This is the first time the American has raced this distance since improving his 60m times, and fans will be excited to see what he clocks tomorrow.

The 26-year-old will face a pretty competitive playing field, as the likes of Kenneth Bednarek, PJ Austin, Ronnie Baker, Matthew Boling, Joseph Fanbullah, and more.

How to watch Noah Lyles in action at the Tom Jones Memorial

Noah Lyles will be competing at the James G. Pressley Stadium, Percy Beard Track on Saturday, April 13. Lyles' event, the 100m Olympic Development sprint, is scheduled for 5:35 PM EST.

For fans who can't make it to Gainesville, Florida, to see the Olympic medalist in action, a live stream of the competition will be available on the SEC Network.

Noah Lyles' season so far has seen him win the 60m national title, alongside taking silver in the same event at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships. The sprinter, who has dominated the 200m for some time now, has been known to have a slower start than some of his opponents.

Now, with his new and improved 60m times, Lyles has become a much bigger threat in the 100m sprint, and fans will be excited to see what that translates to tomorrow.