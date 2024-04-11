Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Top head to head clashes to watch out for ft. Noah Lyles and Kenneth Bednarek

The Tom Jones Memorial 2024 is bound to get underway in a few days, and the atmosphere is thriving with electric competition. Plenty of Olympians and World Champions will take to the field in Florida for the event, with fans getting a chance to see rivals, old and new, go head-to-head across all Olympic development races.

One of the most exciting races to expect at the James G. Pressley Stadium will be the 100m face-off between reigning World Champion Noah Lyles and Olympic silver-medalist Kenneth Bednarek, both of whom are 200m specialists.

At the last Olympics, Bednarek pipped Lyles to a silver in the 200m, for which the latter got his revenge at the 2022 World Championships. Now, with the Games approaching again, the two are bound to give viewers an amazing race.

Meanwhile, the men's 200m sprint at the Tom Jones Memorial will see Florida teammates PJ Austin and Joseph Fanbullah go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling race. The two will also have to face the likes of Matthew Boling, JT Smith, and Ronnie Baker in their bid for the podium.

The women's 100m and 200m races in Florida will also witness a stacked field. World Championships gold-medalists Talitha Diggs and Tamari Davis will battle each other in the 100m sprint. At the same time, a showdown between rising stars Melissa Jefferson and Karimaah Davis looks imminent in the 200m.

The men's 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial has a cutthroat competition lined up, with the likes of Matthew Boling, Chris Bailey, Erriyon Knighton, and Trevor Bassit participating. Meanwhile, Jamaicans Junelle Bromfield and Rushell Clayton will be in action on the women's side, hinting at an interesting race.

Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Everything important to know ahead of the competition

The Tom Jones Memorial 2024 will be held on April 12 and 13 at the James G. Pressley Stadium at the Percy Beard Track in Florida.

The competition consists of a plethora of events for collegiate athletes, as well as eight Olympic Development races. Both days of the competition will see a mix of track and field events. On Friday, the highlight will be the men's and women's 200m OD races, as well as the invitational field events.

Saturday will see the men's and women's 100m, 400m, and 100m hurdles OD events as well as a handful of other exciting finals. Fans who can't make it to Florida to catch the action can follow it live on the SEC Network.