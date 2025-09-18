"Trans people aren’t a threat, transphobia is"- Nikki Hiltz delivers powerful message as they return to USA after weeks in Europe

Nikki Hiltz spent the past couple of weeks in Europe racing and training before heading to Tokyo, where they finished fifth in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships. As they prepared to return to the United States, Hiltz expressed solidarity with trans people, pointing out that transphobia is the real threat.

Hiltz is going back home after an impressive performance at Worlds. They lined up in a highly competitive field featuring Faith Kipyegon and Jessica Hull. Hiltz finished fifth, clocking 3:57.08.

On Thursday, September 18, as they prepared to return home, Nikki Hiltz shared a message on Instagram addressing the challenges faced by trans people in the U.S. and offering words of love and encouragement.

“Today I fly home to the United States after 5 weeks overseas. As I head home to a divided nation, one thing I’d love to reinforce is that trans people aren’t a threat, transphobia is. To all the trans people hurting in the U.S. right now-just know that there’s a whole world of people who love and support you and want to see you not only survive but thrive. These are dark times for our community, but we have to keep going. I see you. I love you. I need you.”

Nikki Hiltz is a significant voice for the trans and non-binary community. Just weeks ago, they voiced frustration over Texas’ legislation banning trans people from using public restrooms.

Nikki Hiltz opens up about balancing fierce competitiveness and living proudly trans

Nikki Hiltz came out as transgender and non-binary on March 31, 2021, International Transgender Day of Visibility. After running for Oregon and Arkansas in college, they turned pro in 2018. They made their breakthrough in 2023 when they won the U.S. Indoor and Outdoor 1500m titles and set an American mile record of 4:16.35 in Monaco. In 2024, Hiltz defended their indoor title, earned silver at the World Indoors, and also made their Olympic debut.

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Nikki Hiltz opened up about balancing fierce competitiveness and living proudly trans, saying:

“I’m just like competitive as hell. When I get on the track, I just want to beat everyone. But I’m not always going to be an athlete. I’m always going to be trans. So it’s a really cool point in my life where I get to be both, loudly and proudly.”, Hiltz said

Hiltz had a strong 2025 season, winning both the 1500m and 3000m at U.S. Indoors, clocking a personal best of 1:58.23 in the 800m, winning the 1500m at U.S. Nationals, and taking victory at the Brussels Diamond League.

