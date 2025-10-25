"Unregulated child butcher" - Riley Gaines slams doctor for reportedly prescribing 'gender transition drugs' to kids

Riley Gaines recently reacted to a controversial decision by Dr. May Lau, which led to the surrender of her medical license in court. Dr. Lau had to take step in order to avoid further action against her. Gaines shared a post from Ken Paxton, the current Attorney General of Texas, on her X account [formerly Twitter]. Paxton shared the story of Dr. Mary Lau, who had allegedly prescribed irreversible 'gender transition drugs' to kids, for which Paxton decided to take the legal recourse. Following the legal action by Ken Paxton, Dr. Lau had no other option but to surrender her medical license in the court. Gaines called out Dr. Lau as she wrote in her X post, &quot;That's not a doctor. Doctors take an oath to &quot;do no harm.&quot; She's an unregulated child butcher.&quot;In early 2025, Riley Gaines had called out the district judge, John Bates, for ordering the current US administration under President Donald Trump to restore gender-affirming care information on certain websites. Gaines wrote in her X post,&quot;I can't explain it but he just looks like he wants to sterilize your kids&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINK&quot;I can't explain it but he just looks like he wants to sterilize your kids&quot;Riley Gaines also campaigned against popular actress Cynthia Nixon, who had launched a protest against the current US Government in early 2025, when the government had issued an executive order that effectively banned gender-affirming care for young kids.When Riley Gaines reacted to World Aquatics suspending Hannah Caldas for refusing to undergo sex-verification screeningRiley Gaines reacts to World Aquatics suspending Hannah Caldas [Image Source : Getty] Riley Gaines previously reacted to the World Aquatics' decision to suspend Hannah Caldas. The swimmer was banned by World Aquatics until 2030 for refusing to undergo the gender verification screening as required for the American Masters Series.Gaines responded to the decision by sharing her thoughts on her X account. The swimmer turned social activist wrote,&quot;Not AI. Not a Babylon Bee post. Not a South Park episode. Not a SNL skit. This is real life.&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINK&quot;Not AI. Not a Babylon Bee post. Not a South Park episode. Not a SNL skit. This is real life.&quot;Riley Gaines gained popularity for her campaign against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. She had campaigned against trans swimmer Lia Thomas, who had won the 500-yard freestyle race at the 2022 NCAA Championships.Thomas was jointly placed fifth with Gaines in the 200-yard freestyle race. However, Gaines accused the NCAA of reportedly being biased towards Thomas, for which she sued the apex body of collegiate sports in the USA, along with 15 other athletes in early 2024.