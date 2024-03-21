Noah Lyles' coach Lance Brauman recently sat down to discuss the World Champion's preparations ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Lyles has been sensational throughout the 2024 season, racking up impressive times in the 60m dashes while beating the world record holder Christian Coleman in the process as well.

The 26-year-old had a personal best of 6.55 last winter in the 60m. At the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, he ran a new personal best of 6.43s to win the silver medal.

Given his indoor pursuits, his coach Lance Brauman is hopeful of Lyles breaking Usain Bolt's 200m world record (19.19s). Speaking in an interview with Let's Run, Brauman claimed that the 5x Diamond League champion could even touch 19.12s.

Maybe he can run the world record, 19.15, 19.12, somewhere in that range, based off the same math, if I’m using it correctly", Brauman expressed.

Brauman also supported Lyles' claim of going for a gold quadruple at the Paris Olympics 2024. However, he admitted that the focus was on the U.S Olympic trials right now. When asked whether there was any room for error in the trials, Brauman subtly replied 'Zero'.

"U.S Olympic Trials is probably, every four years, the hardest meet in the world", he added.

Brauman further added that he was more concerned about the trials than the actual Olympics.

"There's a lot more on the line at the Olympic trials coz you have to make the team, and you don't have a choice there", Noah Lyles' coach reasoned.

Noah Lyles shrugs off competition claims

2024 USATF Indoor Championships-Noah Lyles runs PB 6.44s in 60m finals

Noah Lyles is the fastest 200m sprinter on planet Earth right now, and he rightly believes he is the best. While he made it known last year that he was the best in 100m and 200m, Lyles stamped his authority in the 60m this year.

The 26-year-old isn't afraid of any of his opponents now. Instead, Lyles believes, he is the 'target'.

"After what I ran in the 60, I just focus on me now. Everybody’s got me as their target now because I’m the champ."

With a quadruple gold at the Paris Olympics in his sight, Noah Lyles believes he will do things that no one has seen before.

"Now I’m planning on doing things that nobody’s seen before. Ain’t no reason to look backwards. I’m only looking forward"