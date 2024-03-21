USA Gymnastics 2024: Top four competitions to watch out for this week ft. Rhythmic Paleo Faliro World Cup

USA Gymnastics has a busy week lined up with gymnasts from the country participating in a handful of international events. As the Paris Olympics approaches, the next seven days will see Americans in action at the Trampoline Cottbus World Cup, Rhythmic Gymnastics Faliro World Cup, MAG Berlin Jr. Team Cup, and the MAG Grizzly Classic.

The Cottbus World Cup is a crucial moment for gymnasts from the country, as it’s America’s last chance to book an Olympic quota for the men's trampoline team. Representing the country between March 22nd and 24th will be Rubin Padilla, Trevor Harder, Isaac Rowley, and Aliaksei Shostak.

Meanwhile, the USA gymnastics women's team in Germany will comprise Nicole Ahsinger, Ava Hernando, Jessica Steven, and Sarah Webster.

While the country’s trampolinists are busy in Cottbus, young star Rin Keys will be the sole American representing her country at the Rhythmic gymnastics Faliro World Cup taking place on the same dates.

Keys will be making her debut as a senior athlete in Greece and will hope to make her mark. The 15-year-old will be participating in the hoop and ball as well as the club's and rhythm events, starting on March 22nd.

Meanwhile, after dominating the field in 2023, American juniors will be back in action at the 27th MAG Berlin Jr Team Cup on the 22nd and 23rd of March. The country will be repped by Dominic Camarena, Xander Hong, Maksim Kan, and Preston Ngai. Camarena was a four-time gold medalist in the Age Group 3 competition last year and promises to deliver more.

At the exact time that Camarena, Hong, Kan, and Ngai are competing in Berlin, their compatriots will head to Canada for the 2024 Grizzly Classic.

A five-member team from USA Gymnastics consisting of Grant Bowers, Kiefer Hong, Justin Park, Ty Rodriques, and Oleksandr Shybitov will be in action in Alberta and will hope for a strong performance.

USA Gymnastics: Everything to know about the women's artistic gymnastics national schedule

Meanwhile, on the national end of things, the USA Gymnastics women's artistic season started strong with the Winter Cup back in February. Athletes got down to business in Louisville, Kentucky with some surprising results.

The next event that fans need to look out for is the 2024 Core Hydration Classic. The event takes place on the 17th and 18th of May, in Hartford, Connecticut. This will be followed by the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships in Texas from the 30th of May to the 2nd of June.

Gymnasts will then head to Minneapolis for the National Championships being held between June 21 and 26 before the season tapers off with the Olympic Team trials a day later in the same city.