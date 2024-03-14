WATCH: Noah Lyles rates Olympic outfits over the years

Noah Lyles, besides being one of the hottest prospects when it comes to the track and field discipline, is also a great fashion enthusiast. Recently, the six-time world champion was seen reacting to the uniforms of the opening ceremony of the past Olympics.

Having an exquisite fashion sense, Lyles was seen in the video choosing the uniforms he would like to wear if given a chance. It seems from the video that the 26-year-old was fascinated with the gold and white look of the 2012 British team. Reacting to it, he said:

"OK. I like this. Great Britain, '12, this is lovely. I love the gold accents all over. I love the all white. Like, this feels like-- you can tell this is the team that was hosting the Olympics."

Besides, the shirtless attire of team Tonga at the 2021 Olympics also appealed to Lyles:

"I'd definitely wear this. I'd definitely wear this. I feel like all flagbearers should be shirtless now."

Some uniforms didn't get the approval of the Florida native, such as the 2021 Tokyo Olympics look of Team USA, calling it too simple.

"@nojo18 is not only a track and field medalist, he’s also a fashion critic 😂"

Noah Lyles opens up on his inclusion in the 4*400m relay

Noah Lyles was recently included in the 4*400m relay team in the World Indoor Athletics Championships. Lyles had earlier stated his wish to clinch a fourth gold medal in the 4*400m relay after dominating in the 100m, 200m, and 4*100m disciplines during the World Athletics Championships.

Owing to this, Lyles made his debut in the 4*400 relay during the recent Indoor Championships and even clinched the silver medal. However, this participation sparked a huge controversy as various athletes such as Bianca Knight and Fred Kerley criticized the USATF and Noah Lyles himself for his unexpected inclusion despite having no prior experience.

Recently in an interview with Yahoo Sports, Lyles cleared the air about his participation in the event. The six-time world champion stated:

"To be honest, there's no need to be. There's no need to be. I was on it. Of course, there was many things I can say. But I think I'll take the words of somebody who is a previous Olympian and has run on many relays themselves. They said, no spot is deserved on the relay. No spot is safe. "verybody has to prove their worth. And I was no different."

Noah Lyles can also be seen competing in the discipline during the upcoming Paris Olympics.