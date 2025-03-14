WATCH: Trinity Rodman attempts insane 'dropping a ball from sky challenge' once attempted by Neymar Jr

Trinity Rodman recently attempted the 'dropping a ball from sky' challenge which was previously completed by Neymar Jr., who controlled a football dropped from 115 feet. The video of her successfully completing the challenge was shared on social media platform Instagram.

The video featured Rodman taking on the 50-foot challenge, where she had to control a ball dropped from a drone using her leg. She successfully completed it on her first attempt. She then raised the difficulty to 65 feet and, after a few tries, managed to accomplish that as well.

Red Bull USA's official page shared the video on Instagram on March 13, 2024 with a caption:

"trin asked for next lvl training, so we delivered 👀 @trinity_rodman."

After signing with Red Bull in 2023, Trinity Rodman shared her excitement as Neymar Jr. personally welcomed her to the Red Bull family.

Trinity Rodman reflects on joining the RedBull family with a Neymar Jr's message

Trinity Rodman at the Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit - 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup - Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman, in 2023 signed with the energy drink brand Red Bull following her successful career at the age of 20. Her international career achievements include an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games. She also helped the U.S. claim the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

The soccer player made her FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2023. She also played a key role in the U.S. victories at the SheBelieves Cup from 2022 to 2024 and the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

In 2022, Rodman became the first teenager since 2018 to score a goal for the U.S. Women’s National Team. A year earlier, she was named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. Her rise began in 2020 when she won the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

Following her victorious career at a young age, as she signed with Red Bull, Brazilian star Neymar Jr. welcomed her to the Red Bull family in a video.

Neymar Jr said:

"Hello Trinity, welcome to the Red Bull family. I am so happy. Welcome, and good luck!"

The 20-year-old shared the video on Instagram and expressed her excitement in the caption:

"Got my Wiiings!! ahhhhh so excited to have scored a goal yesterday in the home opener and join the #RedBullFam with a message from Neymar Jr. Can’t wait to take my game to the next level! So so so happy 🫠🤪🫣."

Trinity Rodman is currently a student at Washington State University.

