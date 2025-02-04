"Watching him dance is my favorite thing" - Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold pens loving tribute on best friend's birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold penned a loving tribute for her best friend Carter Williams. Williams is an accomplished dancer and is frequently pictured with Arnold.

Williams turned 23 on Tuesday, February 4 and Arnold shared a series of adorable pictures of them together with a sweet note accompanying each of them. The DWTS Finalist started with an emotional tribute to Williams' kind nature, writing:

"Truly one of the best people I know!!! So kind, heartwarming, supportive, selfless and just the bestest friend I could ever ask for!!!! 🥹."

Arnold added that Williams was one of the funniest people she knew and they had shared some of the most amazing moments together.

"Also genuinely one of the funniest people I know and truly just have the most mems together," Rylee Arnold wrote

The 19-year-old expressed gratitude to Williams for always being there for her, writing:

"If I ever need a bestie to talk I text him and he's always there 🥹. Just love him so much!!! @carterwilliams02."

Hailing him as one of the most talented people, Arnold shared sweet wishes for the two-time National Latin Champions's birthday.

"Also one of the most talented people I know watching him dance is my favorite thing," she wrote

"Ilysm. Hope you have the most amazing day ever filled with all the things you love! Miss you bestie and everyone go give him some birthday love," she wrote

Williams is in his last semester at Weber State University and competes with the program's dance team. He is also a four-time World Latin Finalist and reached the top 6 of the "So You Think You Can Dance" show.

Meanwhile, Arnold is on a countrywide DWTS Tour alongside Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik. The pair produced a fiery freestyle performance on the pommel horse in the Finale for a perfect score and placed fourth, Arnold's best finish in her second appearance on the show.

"It is the hardest thing in the entire world" - Rylee Arnold on performing on a pommel horse

Speaking during an episode of "Sherri" with host Sherri Shepherd, Rylee Arnold revealed that dancing on the pommel horse was one of the hardest things in the world. The 19-year-old said she was sweating just after doing one move on the beam, increasing respect for Stephen Nedoroscik.

“It is the hardest thing in the entire world. I have so much respect for Stephen but honestly, when I got on it, I did one move and just immediate sweat, it's not for the weak, like not at all. Let me just get on the floor,” Arnold shared.

Nedoroscik nailed a perfect routine on the pommel horse during the team finals at the Paris Olympics to seal a historic medal for the USA men's gymnastics team. He went viral overnight for the performance and won another bronze medal in the individual pommel horse finals in the following days.

