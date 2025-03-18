Where did All-American Taye Ghadiali announce his transfer to? All about his plans for his final year of eligibility

Taye Ghadiali, last year’s NCAA All-American wrestler, has announced a change in his plans as he is transferring from Campbell University to the University of Michigan. Notably, this will be his final year as a collegiate athlete.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the 2024-25 season, as he took a medical redshirt due to an injury. Following this, he will compete in his final year for the Michigan Wolverines wrestling team in the 2025-26 season.

Ghadiali made the announcement for his comeback year, sharing it with his fans and followers on his Instagram handle using the Proverbs 16:7-9 passage from the Bible. He added:

“Coming Home!!!〽️🙏🏽 Proverbs 16:7-9 “When a man’s ways please the Lord, he makes even his enemies to be at peace with him. Better is a little with righteousness than great revenues with injustice. The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.”

On his decision to transfer to Michigan, Taye Ghadiali shared how he felt a strong sense of belonging and support from the team during his visit to the university. He bonded so well with the other wrestlers that they even attended Bible studies together, as he shared via ON3.com.

Taye Ghadiali scripted history as Campbell University's second All-American wrestler

During the 2023-24 season, Taye Ghadiali scripted history becoming only the second wrestler from Campbell University to become an All-American. He earned the honor by defeating Nathan Taylor in the heavyweight category (285 pounds) in overtime at the 2024 NCAA Championships after tying the match 5-5 with a last-second takedown.

However, Ghadiali lost against Lucas Davison, the eventual finalist, by 8-0 margin to end his campaign with an eight-place finish at the nationals. Taye Ghadiali reflected on his performance at the event in a post-match interview, stating:

“It's bittersweet. I'm thankful for being able to make the All-American dream come true. But, I just know I had way bigger plans and that's not what I wanted to take with eighth place. I'm disappointed at a close match. Those matches I need to win last takedown. I mean two shots I didn't score, so yeah it just was disappointing that I came all this far just to take eight, when I know I could be in the national champion.”

Ghadiali acknowledged how close he was to achieving more but remained motivated, sharing that he has one more year to reach his goals. Notably, Nathan Kraisser was the first wrestler from Campbell to become an All-American in 2017 after finishing eighth in the 125 pounds.

