World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Kate Douglass wins gold with dominant show, Gretchen Walsh advances to 50m fly final | Swimming Day 6

The sixth day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 concluded on August 1 in Singapore. It saw the USA's Kate Douglass register an impressive performance in the 200m breaststroke.

Ad

Douglass clocked a Championship record run time of 2:18.50 during the finals to win her first gold medal of the competition. Marrit Steenbergen bagged a gold medal in the 100m freestyle event, defeating two favorites, Mollie O'Callaghan and Torri Huske. Steenbergen clocked 52.55 seconds during the race while O'Callaghan and Huske managed 52.67 and 52.89 seconds, respectively.

Gretchen Walsh performed well in the 50m butterfly event and booked her place in the finals after clocking 25.09 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Let's know all the updates from the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 6: Results of the finals and list of qualifiers

Glimpses from the sixth day of World Aquatics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Here is the complete update from the sixth day of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships:

Ad

100m freestyle women's:

Marrit Steenbergen, Netherlands- 52.55 Mollie O'Callaghan, Australia- 52.67 Torri Huske, USA- 52.89 Milou Van Wijk, Netherlands- 52.91 Daria Klepikova, Neutral Athletes- 52.98

200m breaststroke men's:

Qin Haiyang, China- 2:07.41 Ippei Watanabe, Japan- 2:07.70 Casper Corbeau, Netherlands- 2:07.73 Kirill Prigoda, Neutral Athletes- 2:07.99 AJ Pouch, USA- 2:09.13

200m backstroke men's:

Hubert Kos, Hungary- 1:53.19 Pieter Coetze, South Africa- 1:53.36 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, France- 1:54.62 Blake Tierney, Canada- 1:55.09 Apostolos Siskos, Greece- 1:55.13

200m breaststroke women's:

Kate Douglass, USA- 2:18.50 Evgeniia Chikunova, Neutral Athletes- 2:19.96 Kaylene Corbett (South Africa) and Aline Zmushka (Neutral Athletes)- 2:23.52 Angharad Evans, Great Britain- 2:24.21

Ad

50m freestyle men's qualifiers:

Cameron McEvoy, Australia- 21.30 Jack Alexy, USA- 21.32 Andrej Barna, Serbia- 21.45 Egor Kornev, Neutral Athletes- 21.51 Leonardo Deplano, Italy- 21.59 Ben Proud, Great Britain- 21.61 Santo Condorelli, USA- 21.68 Meiron Cheruti, Israel- 21.77 Ji Yuchan, China- 21.77

200m backstroke women's qualifiers:

Pen Xuwei, China- 2:07.76 Anastasia Shkurdai, Neutral Athletes- 2:07.85 Claire Curzan, USA- 2:08.13 Kaylee McKeown, Australia- 2:08.36 Regan Smith, USA- 2:08.67 Lise Seidel, Germany- 2:08.75 Liu Yaxin, China- 2:09.04 Dora Molnar, Hungary- 2:09.09

100m butterfly men's qualifiers:

Noe Ponti, Switzerland- 50.18 Josh Liendo, Canada- 50.24 Maxime Grousset, France- 50.25 Ilya Kharun, Canada- 50.39 Thomas Ceccon, Italy- 50.42 Matthew Temple, Australia- 50.83 Andrei Minakov, Neutral Athletes- 50.87 Simone Bucher, Austria- 50.88

Ad

50m butterfly women's:

Gretchen Walsh, USA- 25.09 Ross Vanotterdijk, Belgium- 25.32 Erin Gallagher, South Africa- 25.39 Alexandria Perkins, Australia- 25.52 Arina Surkova, Neutral Athletes- 25.54 Silvia di Pietro, Italy- 25.58 Lily Price, Australia- 25.61 Angelina Kohler, Germany- 25.62

4x200m free relays men's:

Great Britain- 6:59.84 China- 7:00.91 Australia- 7:00.98 USA- 7:01.24 South Korea- 7:02.29

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More