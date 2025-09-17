World Athletics Championships 2025 Schedule today: Start time, TV & streaming details ft Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-levrone in action (Day 6)

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships is set to get underway on September 18th, with a host of stars set to compete. A total of 10 events will be hosted, with the Women's 5000m to begin first and the Women's 400m final to close it out. Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek will look to secure their spot in the finals of the Men's 200m, while Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone aims to add another World Championship gold medal to her name in the Women's 400m final. Here's everything you need to know about the schedule, where to watch, and the athletes to look out for at the World Athletics Championships 2025:

World Athletics Championships 2025: Where to watch and schedule of events

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships will begin at 7:05 PM local time, with all 10 events set to be held in one evening session. All the action can be streamed worldwide on the World Athletics website.

In the USA, action will be televised on NBC as well as Peacock. In the United Kingdom, BBC Two and BBC One will provide coverage of the event. Across all South American countries, TYC Sports, TYC Sports 2 will stream the event.

Across all European countries, Eurosport 1 will provide coverage of the event. Eurovision Sport will also provide live streaming of the event in select European countries for free.

In Australia, SBS, GEM, and Nine will provide coverage of the event. And for African countries, SuperSport channels will televise the event.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Schedule and order of events

Here is the full schedule for Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships: (All timings are local)

7:05 PM - Women's 5000m (Heats)

7:15 PM - Women's High Jump (Qualification)

7:23 PM - Men's Javelin Throw (Final)

7:58 PM - Women's 800m (Heats)

8:55 PM - Women's Triple Jump (Final)

9:02 PM - Men's 200m (Semi-final)

9:24 PM - Women's 200m (Semi-final)

9:45 PM - Men's 800m (Semi-final)

10:10 PM - Men's 400m (Final)

10:24 PM - Women's 400m (Final)

World Athletics Championships 2025: Athletes to watch out for ft. Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Noah Lyles will be competing on Day 6 of the World Championships - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles will look to secure his spot in the finals of the Men's 200m after earning a bronze medal in the 100m earlier this week. Lyles, who has won 6 gold medals at the World Championships, will be looking to add one more to his impressive medal tally.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the Women's 400m final. After recording an impressive 48.29 seconds to finish first in her semi-final, McLaughlin-Levrone is aiming for another World Championships gold medal.

USA's Curtis Thompson will look to win his first World Championships medal in the Men's Javelin Throw final. The finalists for the Women's 200m will also be decided on Thursday, with Anavia Battle, Shericka Jackson, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden all expected to fight for a place in it.

