World Athletics posts a hilarious awards roster to chime in with Oscars 2024 ft Femke Bol, Grant Holloway

World Athletics recently hopped on the Oscars 2024 bandwagon by organizing its own award show with hilarious categories. The latest Oscars also known as Academy Awards, celebrating the finest cinematic accomplishments from last year, were held on March 10. Joining the Oscar mood, the athletes from 2024 World Indoor Championship, Glasgow were awarded on social media.

The World Indoor Championships organization recently organized its 19th edition of the international indoor track and field competition. Scheduled for March 1-3, the tournament featured some of the best athletes such as Femke Bol, Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles and others who showcased their athletic potential.

Celebrating these athletes, the official Instagram page of World Athletics shared a post in which it announced its winners according to their hilarious award categories.

Femke Bol was awarded the “Outstanding Achievement Award” for clinching the gold medal in the 400m race. She broke her own world record timing by 0.07 seconds, clocking 49.17.

The “Lifetime Achievement Award” was given to American athlete Grant Holloway. He won the 60m hurdles in a world record time of 7.27 seconds at the 2024 USA Track & Field Indoor Championships.

“Best Athlete in a Leading Role” went to Scottish athlete Josh Kerr who won the gold medal in the 3000m race by clocking 7:42.98.

American athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall was awarded the “Best Athlete in a Supporting Role.” She won the gold medal in the women’s long jump.

Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton broke the 60m hurdles world record for the second time in the last three weeks and won the "Breakthrough Award.”

Ewa Swoboda, a Polish athlete, was awarded “Make-Up and Styling” by World Athletics. She won the silver medal in the 60m race at the world indoor championships.

New Zealand's Geordie Beamish was given the "Most Dramatic Performance” award. He claimed gold in the 1500m race clocking 3.36.54.

Italian athlete Lorenzo Simonelli, who bagged silver in the 60m hurdles race, was awarded the “Costume Design” award.

Beijing to host World Athletics Championships 2027

In February 2024, the World Athletics Council selected Beijing, China as its host for the World Athletics Championships 2027. The decision came after Italy’s withdrawal from its candidacy due to its government’s refusal to grant $92 million, the amount needed to host the championship.

Later, Wang Nan, the Vice President of the Chinese Athletics Association thanked the council for its decision. He said in a press release:

"Thank you to World Athletics for the recognition and trust in China and Beijing. The CAA will work together with the Beijing organizing ommittee to make every effort to prepare for the championships, and ensure that the championships will be held to the highest quality standard"

Expand Tweet