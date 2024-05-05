World Athletics Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch, teams to watch out for, and more | Day 2

Day 1 of the 2024 World Athletics Relays concluded on Saturday, May 4, at the Thomas Robinson Stadium. Eight nations earned qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 in each of the five disciplines.

In the men’s 4x100m relay event, the USA, Italy, France, Great Britain, Canada, Jamaica, Japan, and China, achieved Olympic quotas by finishing in the top two in their respective heats. The United States, France, Poland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Great Britain, and the Netherlands bagged the quotas in the women’s 4x100m relay event.

Japan, Germany, Belgium, Nigeria, Italy, Great Britain, Botswana, and South Africa collected the Paris Olympics quotas in the men’s 4x400m relay, while Italy, Canada, Ireland, Great Britain, Poland, France, the USA, and Norway qualified for the Games in the women’s 4x400 relay.

In the mixed 4x400m relay event, the Netherlands, Dominican Republic, the USA, Nigeria, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, and France secured their berth for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Day 2 of the 2024 World Athletics Relays will see the finals of the five relay events as all eyes will be on teams like the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands, among others.

Prominent names like Noah Lyles, Femke Bol, Andre de Grasse, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Gabby Thomas, Steven Gardiner, Marcell Jacobs, and others will be in action on Day 2 of the prestigious event.

Schedule for the World Athletics Relays 2024

All the timings are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT):

19:05 - Olympic Qualifying Round 2 - Mixed 4x400m Relay

19:40 - Olympic Qualifying Round 2 - Women's 4x100m Relay

20:06 - Olympic Qualifying Round 2 - Men's 4x100m Relay

20:32 - Olympic Qualifying Round 2 - Women's 4x400m Relay

21:08 - Olympic Qualifying Round 2 - Men's 4x400m Relay

21:40 - Final - Mixed 4x400m Relay

21:50 - Final - Women's 4x100m Relay

22:00 - Final - Men's 4x100m Relay

22:10 - Final - Women's 4x400m Relay

22:20 - Final - Men's 4x400m Relay.

Where and how to watch the World Athletics Relays 2024?

Lieke Klaver and Femke Bol will be in action for the Netherlands on Day 2 of the event.

The live telecast of the 2024 World Athletics Relays will be available on Peacock in the United States, BBC Sport, and BBC Red Button in the United Kingdom.

In the European region, Eurovision will telecast the event live across countries like Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Poland, France, Sweden, and Austria, among others.

In the host nation Bahamas, ZNS will provide a live telecast for the tournament. One can also access the live streaming of the competition in a few territories through the World Athletics Inside Track.