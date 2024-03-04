World Indoor Championships 2024: How much did Femke Bol, Christian Coleman and other gold medalists earn from the marquee event?

The World Indoor Championships are done and dusted, and a bunch of athletes walked away from Glasgow with a hefty sum of prize money. The competition awarded $40,000 to $4,000, depending on the participants' finish. Additionally, extra money was awarded to the athletes who managed to break a world record in the past three days.

The athlete who was the top earner after their outing in Glasgow was Dutch sprinter Femke Bol. The 24-year-old started off her campaign strong, winning the gold in the 400m sprint. Additionally, on her way to the top of the podium, Bol also smashed her own indoor world record, securing an extra $50,000 for her efforts.

A day after her stunning performance, the Dutch struck gold once again, this time as part of the Netherlands’ 4x400m relay team. A relay team also receives $40,000 for their win, with federations deciding the division of the sum. This means that Femke Bol walked out of Glasgow richer by a little more than $90,000.

Another track star to walk out of Scotland with $90,000 in prize money is Devynne Charlton. The Bahamian walked into the competition sharing the world record for the 60m hurdles with American Tia Jones at 7.67 seconds.

However, in the final of the event, Charlton clocked a magnificent 6.75 on her way to her first-ever World Indoor Championships gold, securing $40,000 for her win and $50,000 for the world record.

All of the other gold medalists from the event, including Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser, Mondo Duplantis, Grant Holloway, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and more, took home $40,000 from the event. Silver medalists earned $20,000, while bronze medalists were awarded $10,000.

All the championship records that were reset at the World Indoor Championships

Alongside the two world records that were broken in the past few days, athletes competing at the World Indoor Championships also breached a handful of championship records.

Grant Holloway continued his 10-year-long unbeaten streak in 60m hurdles to win his second consecutive Indoor title. On his way to the top step of the podium, the American matched the 7.29 championship record that he'd set in 2022 at Belgrade.

Two-time Olympic and world champion Ryan Crouser achieved a throw of 22.77m in shot put to rewrite the championship record for the event. With this, Crouser has also claimed his first-ever World Indoor Championships gold.

Another championship record that was breached in Glasgow is because of middle-distance runner Elle St. Pierre. The American is making her way back to the big leagues after giving birth to her first child in March last year, and she's doing it in style. Competing in the 3000m race, St. Pierre clocked a 8:20.87, setting a new championship and area record.

Outside of this, there were also eight world lead times achieved at the 2024 World Indoor Championships.