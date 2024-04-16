Xiamen Diamond League 2024 - Top women athletes set to contest in sprinting ft Sha’Carri Richardson

The Xiamen Diamond League is all set for the 20th of April and fans couldn't be more excited. The meet marks the first of 15 that will be held in 2024, and the women's 200m sprints will be one of the most exciting events to watch out for throughout the year.

This time around, the race features a densely populated field, with a total of nine athletes from the globe ready to battle it out for a winning start to their season. The top favorites for the podiums are American World Champions and teammates Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, and Tamara Clark.

For Richardson, this outing at the Xiamen Diamond League will mark her debut for 2024. The reigning 100m World Champion was originally poised to open her season at the Miramar Invitational but chose to opt out of that meet.

In China, the 24-year-old will be the favorite to finish at the top of the podium. Additionally, with the Paris Olympics approaching, fans will be curious to see her times spell for the Games.

Making Sha'Carri Richardson work for her podium will be compatriot Twanisha Terry. Alongside Richardson, the American was a part of the gold medal-winning women's 4x100m relay team at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, running the second leg in the finals.

While Terry is typically a specialist in the 100m, her personal best in the 200 is an impressive 22.21, which she set late last year running at her home ground.

Joining Richardson and Twanisha Terry as a podium contender will be Tamara Clark. While she didn't run the 4x100m final in Budapest, the 25-year-old was a part of the team that got America into the top eight. Additionally, Clark's personal best in the 200m is 21.92, the same as the 100m World Champion.

Xiamen Diamond League: Full list of women's 200m participants

Sha'Carri Richardson,

Twanisha Terry,

Tamara Clark,

Kayla White,

Anavia Battle,

Caisja Chandler,

Anthonique Strachan,

Mujinga Kambundji,

Veronica Shanti Pereira.

Xiamen Diamond League: Where to watch

American fans excited to watch Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, and Tamara Clark in action at the Xiamen Diamond League can tune into NBC Sports. The channel will be providing a live stream of the entire one-day event. The competition begins at 6 AM Eastern time.

For track and field enthusiasts outside of the USA, the official Diamond League website, diamondleague.com, provides a list of their broadcast partners for each country.

