Mikaela Shiffrin has praised Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark, who broke the NCAA record to become the all-time leading scorer in basketball, male or female. Clark surpassed the record of the legendary player "Pistol" Pete Maravich during the win against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, March 3.

In her final regular season match against Ohio State, the point guard of Iowa needed 18 points to surpass Maravich's record of 3,667 points. In the second quarter of the game, she scored 11 consecutive points for her team and then scored two free throws just before half-time, breaking the record.

In an interview at halftime, Clark said she was not aware of the record, saying (via CNN):

“Not really, but then when they announce it and everybody screams, that’s when I knew.”

Clark dominated the game, scoring 35 points with nine assists and six rebounds. Ultimately, No. 6 Iowa won the match with a scoreline of 93-83 against No. 2 Ohio State. The win cemented her career total points at an impressive 3,685.

After the end of the game Clark added:

“I’m just very thankful for all these people that are going to stick around and support us and have supported us over the course of my four years.”

One of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, Mikaela Shiffrin has applauded the achievement of Caitlin Clark. She took to X to congratulate the 22-year-old, writing:

"Such an incredible accomplishment - congrats Caitlin Clark. You inspire!!"

Expand Tweet

"The train don't stop" - Mikaela Shiffrin praised her teammate Lauren Macuga

Mikaela Shiffrin recently congratulated her teammate Lauren Macuga on her first top-five finish in the World Cup.

Macuga achieved her first-ever fifth-place finish in the women's Super G race in Kvitfjell, Norway, on Sunday, March 3. She missed out on a medal by a narrow margin of 0.11 seconds. Federica Brignone of Italy won the event and secured her 25th World Cup win.

Despite the heavy fog and bad weather that caused a delay in the race on Sunday, Macuga managed to improve her seventh-place finish on Saturday. This was also the first time in her career that she started among the top 20 girls.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team shared the news of Macuga's impressive performance on their X, writing:

"The train just keeps on rolling for @lauren_macuga 🚂 💨”

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin retweeted and congratulated Macuga on the post by saying:

“The train don’t stop!!! Goooo Cougs! 🤩"

Expand Tweet

During the 2023-24 season, Macuga achieved her personal best (PB) for the fifth time and secured her spot in the super-G World Cup Finals in Saalbach.