  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "You might not make money when you go to compete"- Gabby Thomas reveals how Alexis Ohanian is changing track and field with new league 

"You might not make money when you go to compete"- Gabby Thomas reveals how Alexis Ohanian is changing track and field with new league 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 20, 2025 11:00 GMT
Gabby Thomas and Alexis Ohanian
Gabby Thomas and Alexis Ohanian | Getty Images

Gabby Thomas spoke about the changes taking place in track and field in recent years. After the Paris Olympics, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian launched a new women-only track meet called Athlos that featured some of the best athletes in the world.

Ad

Along with a lineup of great races, the event was fan-focused and featured a first-of-its-kind performance from Megan Thee Stallion during a track meet. Athlos also offered a massive prize purse to the winners, which was the highest in track and field history.

Gabby Thomas made an appearance on CBS Mornings and spoke about the impact of Athlos on the track world. The Olympic gold medalist shared that after the first edition of the track league, the prize purses for other meets have also significantly incredible, which motivates the athletes to participate in these events. Along with athletes, multiple celebrities have started to attend track meets, which helps to promote the sport to the masses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"One thing he (Alexis Ohanian) did was increase the prize purse. I mean, we rolled out Athlos last year in New York City. It was the largest prize purse in track and field history, and since then, our sport has already changed. Everyone else has increased the prize purse for our competition, but that also incentivizes the athletes to show. But now you have the stars showing up at these meets or showing up at Athlos," she said.
Ad

Thomas shared that there were times when athletes were struggling to break even with the prize money offered at meets previously, considering the high costs of training as well as travelling along with a team.

"You would go to a meet, and you might not even break even coming out of the meet, and so, that's you know that kind of an incentive. I mean, we are the fastest humans on earth, and you might not make money when you go to compete," she added.
Ad
Ad

Gabby Thomas opens up about competing in Athlos

Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas competed in the first edition of Athlos NYC in the 200m in the 200m and finished second. She spoke about competing in the event in an interview and shared that she had an incredible experience and lauded Alexis Ohanian for putting forth an amazing event.

Ad

Moreover, she expressed her elation at watching Megan Thee Stallion, who performed at the venue after the event.

“I had a great time helping to put it on. The after party for that was incredible. Alexis Ohanian had done it, he laid out the red carpet for us. He had our favorite celebrities there. Megan Thee Stallion performed right there on the track. And it was just such an incredible cultural moment for us," she said.

Thomas hopes to witness the rise of women's sport and actively be a part of the movement as the track league prepares for its next edition.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications