"You might not make money when you go to compete"- Gabby Thomas reveals how Alexis Ohanian is changing track and field with new league 

Gabby Thomas spoke about the changes taking place in track and field in recent years. After the Paris Olympics, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian launched a new women-only track meet called Athlos that featured some of the best athletes in the world.Along with a lineup of great races, the event was fan-focused and featured a first-of-its-kind performance from Megan Thee Stallion during a track meet. Athlos also offered a massive prize purse to the winners, which was the highest in track and field history.Gabby Thomas made an appearance on CBS Mornings and spoke about the impact of Athlos on the track world. The Olympic gold medalist shared that after the first edition of the track league, the prize purses for other meets have also significantly incredible, which motivates the athletes to participate in these events. Along with athletes, multiple celebrities have started to attend track meets, which helps to promote the sport to the masses.&quot;One thing he (Alexis Ohanian) did was increase the prize purse. I mean, we rolled out Athlos last year in New York City. It was the largest prize purse in track and field history, and since then, our sport has already changed. Everyone else has increased the prize purse for our competition, but that also incentivizes the athletes to show. But now you have the stars showing up at these meets or showing up at Athlos,&quot; she said.Thomas shared that there were times when athletes were struggling to break even with the prize money offered at meets previously, considering the high costs of training as well as travelling along with a team.&quot;You would go to a meet, and you might not even break even coming out of the meet, and so, that's you know that kind of an incentive. I mean, we are the fastest humans on earth, and you might not make money when you go to compete,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby Thomas opens up about competing in AthlosGabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettyGabby Thomas competed in the first edition of Athlos NYC in the 200m in the 200m and finished second. She spoke about competing in the event in an interview and shared that she had an incredible experience and lauded Alexis Ohanian for putting forth an amazing event.Moreover, she expressed her elation at watching Megan Thee Stallion, who performed at the venue after the event.“I had a great time helping to put it on. The after party for that was incredible. Alexis Ohanian had done it, he laid out the red carpet for us. He had our favorite celebrities there. Megan Thee Stallion performed right there on the track. And it was just such an incredible cultural moment for us,&quot; she said.Thomas hopes to witness the rise of women's sport and actively be a part of the movement as the track league prepares for its next edition.