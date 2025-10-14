“You have been warned”- AJ Ferrari drops bold message while teasing weight update for 2026 season with Nebraska wrestling

American wrestler AJ Ferrari has announced that he will be signing for the University of Nebraska for the 2025-26 season after his failed move to the University of North Carolina. Ferrari also announced that he is planning to compete in the heavyweight (285-pound) weight class ahead of next season, marking a significant change from his usual 197 pounds, in which he won an NCAA title in 2021. Ferrari will be transferring from Cal State Bakersfield, where he competed in the 2024-25 season. He was a redshirt sophomore and had a good season, finishing in 3rd place at 197 pounds at the NCAA Championships. He was all set to join North Carolina; however, he was denied admission due to his legal past and any negative publicity that came with the move. AJ Ferrari took to Instagram to share a message announcing his move to Nebraska:&quot;⚠️You have been warned⚠️There’s a BIG RED FERRARI coming through. 🏎️🏎️🏎️💨💨💨2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Heavyweight National Champion🏆 in the making. THE NEBRASKA GANG IS Here. “This day the Lord will deliver you into my hands, and I’ll strike you down and cut off your head... the whole world will know that there is a God….” — 1 Samuel 17:46,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Ferrari will be working under the guidance of head coach Mark Manning at the University of Nebraska. He is one of the most successful coaches in the program's history.AJ Ferrari reacts after finishing in 3rd place at 2025 NCAA ChampionshipsFerrari at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: GettyAJ Ferrari made his feelings known after finishing in 3rd place at the 2024/25 NCAA Championships. In an interview on FloWrestling, he said: (0:09 onwards)&quot;It wasn't about whether I won or lost. It was about finishing the journey this year. You know, it's been a rough close to this year. Had a couple of injuries, people didn't know this. Had a meniscus tear at the beginning of the year, elbow injury, you know, a lot of setbacks and it was a testament of my faith. &quot;You know, the Lord wants to see me persevere. He wants to see me grow. I tell everybody I've made these changes, I've grown. I say it but God wants to really see it. Actions speak louder than words and that was important for me. Whether I won, lost, or drew today, keeping my composure, finishing strong, and showing everybody that number one is finishing - no matter what.&quot;AJ Ferrari will be looking to win another NCAA Championship as he starts a new chapter with the Huskers. He has two years of collegiate wrestling eligibility left.