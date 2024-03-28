Texas Relays 2024: Top entries in women's invitational series ft. Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes

The Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, March 27, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field with heptathlon and decathlon events of collegiate athletes.

But the real action will begin on 29th March with women's invitational series events featuring several big international stars including American runners Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes.

The invitational series starts with women's 800m which headlines World medalist Alexis Holmes. The American secured a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow after clocking a personal best of 50.24 in the 400m event.

Gabby Thomas will be back in action after her impressive performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The Olympic medalist clocked 35.75s in the 300m to win the title behind Nigeria's Favour Ofilli who clocked 35.99 seconds.

Thomas will enter the 100m and 200m sprints as the favorite. The other big international stars in action at the Texas Relays 2024 would be Julian Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Rhasidat Akele, and Lanae Tava Thomas. The four stars will be competing as a team in the 4x200m event.

Texas Relays 2024: Women's Invitational entries

#100m Sprint

Cambrea Sturgis

Celera Barnes

Christina Clemons

Gabbi Cunningham

Gabby Thomas

Jada Baylark

Kortnei Johnson

Tamara Clark

Ackera Nugent

Rushelle Burton

Tristan Evelyn

Tyra Gittens

#200m Sprint

Alexis Holmes

Caisja Chandler

Cambrea Sturgis

Gabbi Cunningham

Gabby Thomas

Kortnei Johnson

Lynna Irby-Jackson

Tamara Clark

Rosemary Chukeuma

#4x100 relay

USA Red: Gabby Thomas, Celera Barnes, Tamara Clark, Morolake Akinsosun

USA Blue: Cambrea Sturgis, Caisja Chandler, Alaysha Johnson, Lynna Irby-Jackson

USA White: Casja Chandler, Kennedy Blackmon, Christina Clemons, Caira Pettway

Athletics TX: Annie Tagoe, Milan Young, Kaylah Robinson, Haisha Bisiolu, Nicole Yeargin

#4x400m relay

Nike/Puma: Julian Alfred, Rhasidat Akele, Lanae Tava Thomas, Dina Asher-Smith

Captain Athletics: Paris Peoples, Britton Wilson, Shamier Little, Shafiqua Maloney

USA Red: Kendal Ellis, Jessica Wright, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Alexis Holmes

USA Blue: Na'Asha Robinson, Maya Singletary, Dalilah Muhammad, Quanera Hayes

USA White: Ashley Spencer, Caisja Chandler, Anavia Battle, Bianca Stubler

Athletics Tx: Nicole Kyra Constantine, Haisha Bisiolu, Courtney Okolo

#800m sprint

Alexis Holmes

Analisse Batista

Giana Woodruff

Imuetiyan Ofbeide

Anna Cockrell

Tabitha Ngao

Amity Ebarb

#4x200m squad

Julien Alfred

Dina Asher-Smith

Lanae Tava Thomas

Texas Relays 2024: Men's Invitational Top entries

#800m

Evan MacGregor

Alex Kenish

Ryan Martin

Aron Tonui

Asa Francis

Adam Mason

Luca Chatham

Brandon Miler

4x400m relay

USA Red: Michael Cherry, Matthew Boling, Wil London, Chris Bailey

Athletics TX: Bryce Deadmon, Champion Allison, Jeremiah Curry, TBD