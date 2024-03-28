Texas Relays 2024: Top entries in women's invitational series ft. Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes

The Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, March 27, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field with heptathlon and decathlon events of collegiate athletes.
But the real action will begin on 29th March with women's invitational series events featuring several big international stars including American runners Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes.
The invitational series starts with women's 800m which headlines World medalist Alexis Holmes. The American secured a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow after clocking a personal best of 50.24 in the 400m event.
Gabby Thomas will be back in action after her impressive performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The Olympic medalist clocked 35.75s in the 300m to win the title behind Nigeria's Favour Ofilli who clocked 35.99 seconds.
Thomas will enter the 100m and 200m sprints as the favorite. The other big international stars in action at the Texas Relays 2024 would be Julian Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Rhasidat Akele, and Lanae Tava Thomas. The four stars will be competing as a team in the 4x200m event.
Texas Relays 2024: Women's Invitational entries
#100m Sprint
Cambrea Sturgis
Celera Barnes
Christina Clemons
Gabbi Cunningham
Gabby Thomas
Jada Baylark
Kortnei Johnson
Tamara Clark
Ackera Nugent
Rushelle Burton
Tristan Evelyn
Tyra Gittens
#200m Sprint
Alexis Holmes
Caisja Chandler
Cambrea Sturgis
Gabbi Cunningham
Gabby Thomas
Kortnei Johnson
Lynna Irby-Jackson
Tamara Clark
Rosemary Chukeuma
#4x100 relay
USA Red: Gabby Thomas, Celera Barnes, Tamara Clark, Morolake Akinsosun
USA Blue: Cambrea Sturgis, Caisja Chandler, Alaysha Johnson, Lynna Irby-Jackson
USA White: Casja Chandler, Kennedy Blackmon, Christina Clemons, Caira Pettway
Athletics TX: Annie Tagoe, Milan Young, Kaylah Robinson, Haisha Bisiolu, Nicole Yeargin
#4x400m relay
Nike/Puma: Julian Alfred, Rhasidat Akele, Lanae Tava Thomas, Dina Asher-Smith
Captain Athletics: Paris Peoples, Britton Wilson, Shamier Little, Shafiqua Maloney
USA Red: Kendal Ellis, Jessica Wright, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Alexis Holmes
USA Blue: Na'Asha Robinson, Maya Singletary, Dalilah Muhammad, Quanera Hayes
USA White: Ashley Spencer, Caisja Chandler, Anavia Battle, Bianca Stubler
Athletics Tx: Nicole Kyra Constantine, Haisha Bisiolu, Courtney Okolo
#800m sprint
Alexis Holmes
Analisse Batista
Giana Woodruff
Imuetiyan Ofbeide
Anna Cockrell
Tabitha Ngao
Amity Ebarb
#4x200m squad
Julien Alfred
Dina Asher-Smith
Lanae Tava Thomas
Texas Relays 2024: Men's Invitational Top entries
#800m
Evan MacGregor
Alex Kenish
Ryan Martin
Aron Tonui
Asa Francis
Adam Mason
Luca Chatham
Brandon Miler
4x400m relay
USA Red: Michael Cherry, Matthew Boling, Wil London, Chris Bailey
Athletics TX: Bryce Deadmon, Champion Allison, Jeremiah Curry, TBD