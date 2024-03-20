"Your newborn isn’t going to care whether or not they were at the Olympics" - Fans react to ticket rules regarding infants at Paris 2024

The ticketholders of the 2024 Paris Olympics have lashed out at the new policy of the Olympic committee which makes it compulsory for them to pay a full price for the tickets of their children even if their child is a newborn.

The greatest sporting event of the summer is all set to start on July 26 and will continue till August 11. However, this new policy has created an uproar among the ticketholders. When asked about this decision, they stated that it was solely because they want every child to have a personal seat.

Moreover, the organizing committee of the event has recommended to the spectators not to bring children under the age of four into the stadia. In a statement to the Agence France-Presse, they stated:

"In general, Paris 2024 does not recommend that parents bring children under the age of four to competition venue. Paris 2024 urges parents to take into account the environment of sports venues, which may not be suitable for the well-being of young children."

The fans are extremely unhappy with this decision of the committee. Tom Baker, a 37-year-old ticketholder for the Paris Olympics, elaborated to the AFP that he had bought the tickets for the games almost one and a half years ago and is expecting his first child in May but there are no more tickets available to book for his child. He said to the AFP:

"I couldn’t believe it when I found out that as soon as a baby is born it needs its own seat.”

However, other fans have shown support for the committee's decision. Here are some reactions:

This isn't the first time the infant ticket requirement has created an uproar at the Olympics. The 2012 London Olympics had the same sort of policies.

Owing to public pressure, the organizing committee had to introduce relaxations for students, children, and disabled fans in Rio 2016.

AMC and NBC tie up to provide an enriching experience to the fans for the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be telecast live on giant screens across 160 locations in the US. This announcement comes after NBC Universal struck a new deal with AMC. The fans can enjoy this facility from July 27, 2024, the day after the opening ceremony of the event.

The tickets will be available on the official website of the NBC. In a press release, Gary Zenkel, the president of NBC Olympic, elaborated on the thought process behind this decision:

"The Olympic Games always provide a wonderful, shared experience, and this summer communities across the country will have the opportunity to cheer for Team USA or their own hometown hero in local AMC Theatres.”

He added:

"The afternoon broadcasts on NBC will offer many of the most compelling live moments from Paris, and we believe these gatherings will fuel overall enthusiasm for the Games."

Besides theatres, the live proceedings of the event will be made available on other platforms such as NBC, NBCSN, CNBC etc.