"Does sound super fun!": Perez Hilton gushes after Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's "TOP SECRET" wedding details go viral

Ever since American actress and singer Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, their fans have been left with curiosity about their wedding details. On September 16, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton detailed in his blog post that the couple had been trying to keep their wedding a “TOP SECRET!” The social media personality mentioned that some sources have previously claimed that the 33-year-old singer and her 37-year-old fiancé will say 'I do' this fall. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA source, according to Perez Hilton, has claimed that the musicians reportedly want their wedding to be held outside of award season so all their famous friends could be in attendance.However, after the rumored details of their wedding plan were leaked, the pair reportedly decided to have high security, considering they wouldn’t have time to cancel everything. In his blog post, Perez Hilton noted that a source close to The Sun revealed how Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco plan to accommodate their guests. Claiming that the couple will gather their guests and have their actual wedding at different locations, the insider said:“All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”Gushing about the couple’s alleged &quot;TOP SECRET&quot; wedding, Perez Hilton quipped:“It does sound super fun! Like a surprise party!”Meanwhile, according to The Sun, an insider has claimed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will say &quot;I do&quot; on September 27 this year at a private estate in Santa Barbara. The celebrity couple have allegedly rented out the exclusive El Encanto hotel for their A-list guests to stay in for their wedding weekend.According to the source, the hotel will allegedly accommodate Selena and Benny's friends and family members. The luxury hotel El Encanto, which is reportedly priced up to $3,500 a night, is also unavailable for bookings for the entire last weekend of September.Perez Hilton rave about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s alleged guest listIn his blog post, Perez Hilton also mentioned the rumored guest who would likely attend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding. According to the media personality, fans can expect to see Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce. While there is no confirmation from the guests, Nicola Peltz, who is also the Loose You To Love Me singer’s friend, can be in attendance. Meanwhile, as for some of Benny Blanco’s side of A-list guests, he will reportedly invite friends from his inner circle. Fans can see Ed Sheeran and celeb chef Matty Matheson in attendance.Notably, the Only Murders in the Building star announced her engagement to the Diamonds producer in December 2024. She showed off her massive engagement in a carousel post on Instagram.“forever begins now,” Gomez captioned her engagement post. While the engagement post received many congratulations from several A-list stars, Taylor Swift, who has reportedly been friends with Selena since they were teenagers, suggested her role in the wedding. “yes I will be the flower girl,” the Lover singer commented under the post.Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)For the unversed, Selena and Benny dated for over a year before announcing the engagement. However, before their relationship turned romantic, the two collaborated on a song together. Released in 2019, the song was I Can’t Get Enough and also featured J Balvin and Tainy.