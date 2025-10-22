"Hailey, girl, run": Perez Hilton reacts after reports allege Justin Bieber wants feud between wife & Selena Gomez for this "twisted" reason

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after reports alleged that Justin Bieber supports the feud between Selena Gomez and his wife, Hailey Bieber. According to the Daily Mail, a source alleged that the Baby artist believes that the feud “shows that Hailey loves him — and he loves that.”The insider told the Daily Mail that Justin has different intentions with the long-standing feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, adding:“Justin trusts Hailey to say what she wants to say and if she gets them into some drama, he’s going to ride or die with her, whether it is about Selena or not.”Meanwhile, after the source claimed that the pop star is his wife’s “ride or die”, no matter what she says about his ex-girlfriend, Perez Hilton took to his blog on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and quipped:“If true, Hailey, girl, run… because WHAT?! That is so twisted! You shouldn’t have to prove your love for your husband and the father of your child by publicly feuding with his ex-girlfriend all the time! It’s been 7 years!”While the insider on Tuesday alleged that Selena Gomez is looking to “move on to another chapter in her life”, Hailey and Justin Bieber are seemingly not on the same page.“[Hailey and Justin] want to continue to fan the flames but Selena intends to be the bigger person… Selena’s main goal is now not to worry about Hailey and Justin ever again. They are never going to be friends, and it would be great if they don’t keep having to talk about each other,” the source added. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion (Image via Getty)According to Perez Hilton, another source had claimed that the Stay singer is allegedly stuck in the middle of this feud and that Hailey and Selena have a “professional rivalry”. Dismissing the idea of a “personal” feud, the insider expressed that the beauty moguls’ clash has “nothing to do with Justin at all, no matter how much people try to make it that way.”Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s recent fallout exploredAccording to People, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber recently engaged in a quarrel. Last week, Hailey Bieber sat down for an interview with WSJ. Magazine and spoke about their alleged beef.When the 28-year-old model was asked about people comparing her brand, Rhode Beauty, with Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty since they’re both sold in Sephora, Hailey said:“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”While Hailey said that she believes “there is space for everybody,” the model also claimed that she doesn’t “feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.” Although the socialite didn’t mention Selena by name, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum hit back at Hailey’s comments on her Instagram stories:“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect [my] life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”Hailey and Justin Bieber secretly got married in 2018, the same year the singer ended his relationship with Gomez. Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building actress tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco last month.