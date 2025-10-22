"It’s been messy for a while": Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming Lori Loughlin feels "betrayed" by husband Mossimo Giannulli amid ongoing split

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his reaction to reports claiming that actress Lori Loughlin feels “betrayed” by her soon-to-be ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli amid their ongoing split. A source close to People confirmed the 61-year-old actress and the 62-year-old fashion designer split earlier this month.The actress’s representative, Elizabeth Much, earlier in a statement to People revealed that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are “living apart and taking a break from their marriage,” and disclosed that “no legal proceedings” had begun.Meanwhile, in an article published on October 21, a source told People exclusively that the unsteady few years have “put a strain on their marriage.” Claiming that “things have never been the same” after Loughlin and Giannulli “weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together,” the source explained:“Lori feels betrayed… It's not a happy situation for her… They're in very different places right now and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together.”After the insider claimed that the exes have been living apart and moving on with “separate priorities,” Perez Hilton shared his thoughts in a blog, published on October 21.“Lori Loughlin‘s split with her husband sounds like it’s been messy for a while…,” the media personality quipped.Meanwhile, another insider close to the family told People how their daughters, Olivia and Bella, are coping following the news of the couple’s separation.“There’s no drama or resentment. They’ve seen how hard their mom and dad have tried over the years, and they’re focused on keeping things peaceful and staying close as a family… They both love their parents and just want them to be happy. At the end of the day, they just want everyone to be okay.”John Stamos supports co-star Lori Loughlin amid her separation from Mossimo GiannulliJohn Stamos at AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards (Image via Getty)According to People, actor John Stamos expressed his support towards Lori Loughlin amid her separation from soon-to-be ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli. The 62-year-old actor, during an appearance on the Good Guys podcast on Monday, October 20, reflected on his longtime friendship with Loughlin.“I'm just heartbroken for her right now… She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this was… I just hate to see her go through this. I really do,” Stamos said.The actor also reflected on his own relationship with Mossimo Giannulli. He said:“I will never talk to him again… He’s a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to… I pray that he gets a hold of whatever hole that he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it. I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help.”For the unversed, Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty in 2020 after they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.Meanwhile, in May 2020, the pair pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud. While Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, Giannulli received a five-month sentence.