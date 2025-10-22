  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "It’s been messy for a while": Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming Lori Loughlin feels "betrayed" by husband Mossimo Giannulli amid ongoing split

"It’s been messy for a while": Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming Lori Loughlin feels "betrayed" by husband Mossimo Giannulli amid ongoing split

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 22, 2025 20:16 GMT
Perez Hilton, Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin (Images via Getty)
Perez Hilton, Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin (Images via Getty)

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his reaction to reports claiming that actress Lori Loughlin feels “betrayed” by her soon-to-be ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli amid their ongoing split. A source close to People confirmed the 61-year-old actress and the 62-year-old fashion designer split earlier this month.

Ad

The actress’s representative, Elizabeth Much, earlier in a statement to People revealed that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are “living apart and taking a break from their marriage,” and disclosed that “no legal proceedings” had begun.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, in an article published on October 21, a source told People exclusively that the unsteady few years have “put a strain on their marriage.” Claiming that “things have never been the same” after Loughlin and Giannulli “weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together,” the source explained:

“Lori feels betrayed… It's not a happy situation for her… They're in very different places right now and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together.”
Ad

After the insider claimed that the exes have been living apart and moving on with “separate priorities,” Perez Hilton shared his thoughts in a blog, published on October 21.

“Lori Loughlin‘s split with her husband sounds like it’s been messy for a while…,” the media personality quipped.

Meanwhile, another insider close to the family told People how their daughters, Olivia and Bella, are coping following the news of the couple’s separation.

Ad
“There’s no drama or resentment. They’ve seen how hard their mom and dad have tried over the years, and they’re focused on keeping things peaceful and staying close as a family… They both love their parents and just want them to be happy. At the end of the day, they just want everyone to be okay.”
Ad

John Stamos supports co-star Lori Loughlin amid her separation from Mossimo Giannulli

John Stamos at AARP&#039;s Annual Movies For Grownups Awards (Image via Getty)
John Stamos at AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards (Image via Getty)

According to People, actor John Stamos expressed his support towards Lori Loughlin amid her separation from soon-to-be ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli. The 62-year-old actor, during an appearance on the Good Guys podcast on Monday, October 20, reflected on his longtime friendship with Loughlin.

Ad
“I'm just heartbroken for her right now… She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this was… I just hate to see her go through this. I really do,” Stamos said.
Ad

The actor also reflected on his own relationship with Mossimo Giannulli. He said:

“I will never talk to him again… He’s a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to… I pray that he gets a hold of whatever hole that he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it. I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help.”
Ad

For the unversed, Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty in 2020 after they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Meanwhile, in May 2020, the pair pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud. While Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, Giannulli received a five-month sentence.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Afreen Shaikh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications