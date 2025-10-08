"Easter egg queen": Perez Hilton reacts to theories claiming Taylor Swift wore Blake Lively's jewelry in 'The Life Of A Showgirl' photoshoot

Perez Hilton reacted to fan theories suggesting that Taylor Swift might have subtly referenced her friendship with Blake Lively through her fashion choices in The Life of a Showgirl photoshoot. In an October 7 article on his website, Hilton unpacked the speculation, writing:

“In the singer’s The Life of a Showgirl photoshoot, she dons all kinds of different jewels and hairstyles and fashion — but eagle-eyed fans noticed something pretty compelling to the Blake drama… They think Taylor is wearing the Gossip Girl alum’s jewelry...Would U be surprised if Mz. Swift intentionally did this? She’s the Easter egg queen, after all!”

In his website article, Hilton then described what he called “the first piece of evidence”, a bracelet featured in Swift’s October 3 Instagram post from her latest album shoot.

The podcaster pointed out that a chunky jeweled cuff Swift wore in the picture closely resembled one of Blake Lively’s signature accessories.

“In this image from her photoshoot, the Actually Romantic singer is rocking a chunky jeweled cuff which resembles one of Blake’s favorite pieces… It looks SO similar to the 38-year-old actress’ favorite Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, which she’s been wearing for years!" he explained.

He further added that “most recently, Blake Lively wore her signature Lorraine Schwartz bracelet to the 'London premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024.”

According to Hilton, fans didn’t stop there. They also compared a pair of earrings worn by Swift in an August 26 photoshoot post and claimed that they resembled ones that Blake Lively had been previously photographed wearing.

Reflecting on this fan theory that Taylor Swift was possibly wearing Blake Lively’s jewelry in the photoshoots, Hilton mused about the singer’s intentions.

“Is she trying to tell us she’s #TeamBlake despite all the rumors of their falling out?” he asked.

Blake Lively silences feud rumors with support for Taylor Swift’s new album

From L to R: Blake Lively and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

Following Lively’s legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, rumors began that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship had cooled. However, recently, Gossip Girl alum quietly put that speculation to rest with a small but meaningful gesture towards Swift.

On October 3, Blake Lively was among the many who reacted to Taylor Swift’s Instagram post celebrating the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She hit the “like” button, joining friends Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce in publicly showing support for Swift. Fans were quick to interpret her move as a subtle show of solidarity.

Meanwhile, Swifties speculated that Taylor herself might have addressed the state of their friendship through her music.

The tenth track on The Life of a Showgirl, titled “Cancelled!”, was widely believed to reference Blake Lively.

“Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun? … I like ’em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers … Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are,” Swift sang on the track.

Listeners drew parallels between these lyrics and Lively’s persona, from her reputation as a fashion icon (“cloaked in Gucci”) to her ongoing Hollywood legal drama (“in scandal”). Many took the song as a subtle affirmation that Taylor Swift remained loyal to her longtime friend despite the noise surrounding her.

However, Swift has not confirmed who inspired “Cancelled!”. During her appearance on the New Heights podcast, she explained that the songs for The Life of a Showgirl were written during her Eras Tour, which wrapped in December 2024, weeks before the Lively-Baldoni legal dispute began.

At present, Blake Lively remains entangled in an ongoing legal dispute with her former It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. This dispute stems from a case first filed in December 2024, in which Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

The trial for this legal battle is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026, in New York.

Taylor Swift is currently busy with promotional activities following the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. Just days later, on October 6, she unveiled the official music video for The Fate of Ophelia, which has already garnered over 19 million views on YouTube.

