"GOOD RIDDANCE": Megyn Kelly reacts after 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is suspended following host's remarks on Charlie Kirk's killer

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly reacted to ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show over remarks about the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s murder. On September 17, ABC announced that it had indefinitely pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air.In his monologue on the September 15 episode, Jimmy Kimmel said,&quot;We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.&quot;Joe Flint @JBFlintLINKBREAKNG: Disney's ABC is pulling Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely after late night host's recent remarks about Charlie Kirk. Move comes as ABC affiliate groups told network they would be dropping the host.The right-wing political commentator, Megyn Kelly, slammed the night show host for his remarks on &quot;Charlie Kirk's killer&quot; and accused him of &quot;smearing&quot; a &quot;movement and Trump in particular.&quot; Kelly, in her September 17 post on X, wrote,&quot;I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie... I have zero doubt ABC was overwhelmed with absolutely furious calls/comments/emails from truly-FED UP viewers, and knew it had crossed a deadly serious line... In short, GOOD RIDDANCE.&quot;&quot;Intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED,&quot; Megyn Kelly says about Jimmy Kimmel's comment on Charlie Kirk's murder suspectIn her long X post, Megyn Kelly challenged Jimmy Kimmel's remark in which he seemingly linked Kirk's murder suspect with the &quot;MAGA gang.&quot; While calling Kimmel's comment a &quot;lie,&quot; the podcaster emphasized that the host's comment came even &quot;after&quot; the Utah Governor stated that &quot;the killer had been indoctrinated into LEFT-wing ideology.&quot;She also noted that bullet casings had been found with &quot;furry and trans memes.&quot; Kelly further highlighted that the suspect &quot;had been living with his trans-furry boyfriend.&quot; Adding another rhetorical &quot;after&quot; in her statement, she went on to say that &quot;we saw him [murder suspect] pull the trigger just as Charlie discussed trans killers.&quot;Megyn Kelly stressed that there was &quot;zero evidence the shooter was MAGA&quot; or &quot;had been influenced by MAGA in any way.&quot; After outlining these points, Megyn Kelly referred to Kimmel's comment as an &quot;intentional lie.&quot;&quot;This was an intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED toward the very group of ppl most suffering in the wake of our devastating loss of Charlie and Kimmel did it willfully and even gleefully to a cheering complicit audience,&quot; Megyn Kelly added.Many on the internet alleged that the suspension came after the FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, threatened the news network over Kimmel's remarks. However, Megyn Kelly, in her post, suggested otherwise and wrote,&quot;The Left doesn’t believe ABC was genuinely horrified by Kimmel (&amp; instead attributes this to the FCC threat). That’s bc even they know ABC has no moral core (we agree with you - it doesn’t)... I have zero doubt ABC was overwhelmed with absolutely furious calls/comments/emails from truly-FED UP viewers, and knew it had crossed a deadly serious line.&quot;Earlier on Wednesday, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, appeared on Benny Johnson's podcast, where the two discussed Jimmy Kimmel's comments on Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect.&quot;[Broadcasters] have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with an obligation to operate in the public interest... When you see stuff like this, I mean, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action frankly on Kimmel or you know there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,&quot; Carr said on the podcast.ABC network's announcement on suspending the show came after Nexstar Media, the owner of ABC affiliates, shared a press release stating that the network would &quot;preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for the foreseeable future.&quot; In the press note, Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division, called Jimmy Kimmel's comments &quot;offensive and insensitive.&quot;As of now, Jimmy Kimmel has not released a statement following the suspension of his show.