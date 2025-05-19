"I was very much in love with him": Cobie Smulders reveals she almost starred in a show with Mark-Paul Gosselaar over How I Met Your Mother

Cobie Smulders appeared on the May 19, 2025, episode of the How We Made Your Mother podcast, where she revealed that before joining the cast of How I Met Your Mother, she nearly starred in a different show alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Reflecting on her early auditioning days, Smulders shared that she was a big fan of Gosselaar and was set to “test” for a pilot episode with him.

"Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, was in this other pilot. I was really excited because I was very much in love with him for the majority of my teenage life," she added.

During the aforementioned How I Met Your Mother conversation with show hosts Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas, Cobie Smulders, who portrayed Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother, opened up about how she landed her role. She admitted that she was constantly attending auditions before being cast in How I Met Your Mother.

"We were auditioning like crazy… if you were lucky, you’d have multiple auditions a week, sometimes even in a single day. It was kind of madness—like a fever dream—getting eight pages of sides to memorize overnight," she said.

The actress then explained that being a Canadian made her feel like an "immigrant." So she had been auditioning for multiple roles simultaneously to secure a job that would allow her to stay in the U.S.

During her interview, Cobie Smulders shared that while juggling several auditions for pilot season, she was selected to "test" for a show she couldn’t quite recall the name of. But she remembered that it involved Gosselaar, her teenage crush from Saved by the Bell. She was supposed to play his sister in the pilot, and the prospect of working with him had her thrilled.

However, just as she was preparing for that opportunity, she shared, she received a call from How I Met Your Mother’s casting director, Megan Branman, and that call changed everything.

"She sort of fast-tracked me...She was like, ‘Okay, come in tomorrow and you can meet Carter and Craig.’ And I was like, ‘Right.’ So I met you guys, and immediately—I liked you. I felt like this is really funny," Smulders added.

Soon after, Cobie Smulders became a part of the original ensemble of the show.

Cobie Smulders shares her willingness to reprise her role if How I Met Your Mother gets a reboot

The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2014 Honoring "How I Met Your Mother" Series Farewell - (Image via Getty)

During her conversation with Collider magazine's Tania Hussain, published on November 24, 2024, Cobie Smulders expressed her openness to return to her beloved role in How I Met Your Mother if a reboot ever happened.

The CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother ran for nine successful seasons from 2005 to 2014, chronicling Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) journey to meeting the mother of his children. Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky, a Canadian news anchor who became a central part of Ted’s life and love story after they met in the show’s very first episode.

Previously, as per Screen Rant, Cobie Smulders had returned for a cameo in How I Met Your Father, the short-lived spin-off of the original show. Smulders’ cameo in How I Met Your Father was a nostalgic treat for longtime fans as she, along with Neil Patrick Harris, offered life advice to Hilary Duff’s Sophie in the show.

During her conversation with Collider, the actress stated that the brief return to the How I Met Your Mother universe deepened her desire to reunite with the original cast of the show for a reboot.

"Always, anytime. I was lucky enough to do one episode of How I Met Your Father. So I feel like…we did it?" Smulders said.

She also reflected on her fond memories of filming the show, expressing affection for her former co-stars.

"I love those people, so to be back in a scene with any of them I would do. But there’s nothing yet. That I’m in!" she added.

Presently, Cobie Smulders is busy with various acting projects, including a voiceover for her hydro-powered hero character named Niagara Falls in the animated series Super Team Canada.

On the other hand, though How I Met Your Mother ended long ago, fans can rewatch episodes of the show on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

