"Let Kimmel's show die": Zack Peter reacts after Trump threatens to sue ABC over reinstating 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Celebrity podcaster Zack Peter reacted to President Trump’s alleged threat to take action against ABC after the network reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel's show made a comeback after it was suspended a week ago over his remarks on Charlie Kirk's alleged killer.Hours before the show's comeback, Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social in which he slammed the network for lifting the suspension. The President also mentioned the $16 million settlement ABC paid him in 2024 for his defamation lawsuit.&quot;I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back... I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings,&quot; Donald Trump posted.Pop Crave shared Trump's post on its X page on September 23, writing, &quot;Donald Trump threatens to sue ABC.&quot; Zack Peter reacted to the post and wrote,&quot;Trump has no grounds to sue ABC for choosing to reinstate Kimmel. 25% of the market has already refused to air his show... Let Kimmel’s show die with its declining ratings &amp; let’s focus on more important things.&quot;Zack Peter @justplainzackLINK🙄 Trump has no grounds to sue ABC for choosing to reinstate Kimmel. 25% of the market has already refused to air his show. Let Kimmel’s show die with its declining ratings &amp;amp;amp; let’s focus on more important things.In his September 17 tweet, the host of No Filter With Zack Peter said that while he personally disliked Jimmy Kimmel and found his comments &quot;insensitive,&quot; he did not believe that the show &quot;should've been pulled.&quot; He noted that the suspension only contributed to the &quot;cancel culture,&quot; adding that Charlie Kirk was &quot;against&quot; this.While Zack Peter was not in favor of pulling Kimmel's show off the air, he lashed out at celebrities advocating &quot;free speech&quot; following the show's suspension but remained &quot;silent&quot; on Kirk's assassination.&quot;The number of celebrities crying about &quot;free speech&quot; over Jimmy Kimmel losing his talk show is wild considering how SILENT they were when it came to condemning political violence when a man lost his LIFE over free speech... Hollywood is so phony,&quot; Zack Peter wrote in his tweet.Zack Peter reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s opening remarks in the comeback episodeJimmy Kimmel returned to screens on Tuesday night and addressed his remarks on the Kirk murder suspect that stirred controversy. In the September 15 episode, he allegedly linked the shooting suspect to the &quot;MAGA gang.&quot; On the Tuesday episode, Kimmel teared up while taping the show and expressed his sympathy for the late activist.&quot;It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it... Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual,&quot; Kimmel said.He also acknowledged that his comments might have been “ill-timed,” adding that he understood why some people were upset. Zack Peter reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s opening remarks in a video shared on his X account on September 24. He pointed out the late-night host for not saying &quot;sorry.&quot;&quot;I watched the opening monologue, and at first I was like, 'Wow, this is really nice'... Then as I was listening, he immediately goes into like another political rant, and I was like, 'Wait, I never actually heard the words I'm sorry, which was interesting because I was like, 'it wasn’t the whole point to take accountability?' but his own pride and ego couldn’t even get him to say the words I'm sorry,&quot; Zack Peter said.Following Kimmel’s suspension, many accused the network of acting under government pressure. However, in his September 23 post, Zack Peter defended the administration, stating there was “zero evidence” the decision was influenced by it.