"Never blackmailed anyone": Bill Ackman denies Candace Owens’ accusations of threatening Charlie Kirk over his stance on Israel at Hamptons event

Political commentator Candace Owens made some serious allegations against billionaire Bill Ackman for allegedly threatening Charlie Kirk. In her latest podcast episode released on Monday, Owens also alleged that the late activist was contacted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weeks before his death and was invited to Israel.

Adding to that, she alleged that billionaire Bill Ackman "staged an intervention" during Charlie Kirk's event at the Hamptons weeks before his death. She also added that threats were made to Kirk.

"So BB Netanyahu, in that phone call, what took place was a couple of weeks ago, before Charlie lost his life. Charlie was in the Hamptons, and he had more than one event, but he had essentially what was staged; an intervention was staged by Bill Ackman because Charlie's thoughts, Charlie's rational thoughts about Israel, were a no-no. Bill Ackman was very upset, and threats were made."

She went on to say that it was at this time that Prime Minister Netanyahu was called, and Charlie was invited to Israel. Owens added that Kirk was "under duress." She also claimed that Krik was offered a "ton of money."

Bill Ackman responded to Candace Owens' claims in a lengthy X post and denied the accusations. The Pershing Square's CEO wrote,

"For the record, at no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him. I have never blackmailed anyone, let alone Charlie Kirk. I have never offered Charlie or Turning Point any money in an attempt to influence Charlie's opinion on anything."

The billionaire further added that his interactions with the late activist were "extremely cordial," and he was "very impressed" with Kirk.

In her podcast, Candace Owens said that she would be "very happy" for Ackman to "dispute this narrative." Highlighting her statement in his tweet, Bill Ackman said that while it pained him "to drive more traffic to her program," he was responding to clear his name. He added that it saddened him to live in a society where social media influencers sought to "monetize the tragic death of Charlie Kirk."

Bill Ackman responds to Candace Owens by recalling conversation with Charlie Kirk

Bill Ackman @BillAckman This afternoon @RealCandaceO slandered me by accusing me of 'staging an intervention' with Charlie Kirk in which 'threats were made' with respect to his supposed 'evolving stance' on Israel at an event I hosted in the Hamptons. Candace also intimated that I 'blackmail[ed]'

In his lengthy response on X, Ackman shared that he had been following Charlie Kirk for a very long time and admired the political commentator for his "willingness" to allow all on mic. He added that he contacted Kirk through DM in May this year and expressed his interest in meeting him. He further shared that they connected on a Zoom call on June 11.

"On the zoom, he explained to me that conservatives, in particular, young conservatives, were getting tired of defending Israel, and this was very concerning to him. I asked him how I could learn more, and he suggested that it might be useful to convene a group of young conservative influencers on a host of topics that could include Israel," Bill Ackman wrote.

Ackman stated that the conservative activist suggested that recruiting a group of "junior Charlie Kirk's" to host open mic sessions on college campuses could be an effective way to encourage debate on a range of issues. He added that more planning calls followed, and a convening was scheduled in Bridgehampton from August 4 to 5. Ackman noted that he hosted and funded the event.

"Charlie asked me to moderate the Economic Future discussion which I did, and I thereafter hosted a Q&A session with the participants...While I had wanted to attend the Convergence panel, I had a board meeting that conflicted with this session. Those that attended this session said that the Israel discussion was similar to the other sessions," Ackman added.

Ackman added that he attended a lunch and a dinner with Charlie Kirk and other influencers. Ackman concluded his response by saying:

"We corresponded by text thereafter over the next few weeks on a range of topics that did not include Israel, and the next thing I knew, he was gone... In short, this was not an 'intervention' to 'blackmail' Charlie Kirk into adopting certain views on Israel. It was nothing of the sort."

Before her podcast episode, Candace Owens made a tweet on September 13, hinting at these accusations, in which she wrote that Charlie Kirk was "fighting" some "powerful billionaires."

