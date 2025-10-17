"Should get the death penalty": Matt Walsh reacts after nine & ten-year-old Ohio kids are charged with assault & murder of five-year-old girl

Conservative podcaster Matt Walsh reacted to a news clip reporting that two Ohio children had been charged with sexual assault and the attempted murder of a five-year-old girl from Cleveland. According to the New York Post, a nine-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl from Ohio allegedly attacked a five-year-old girl on September 13 and left her bloodied in a field.The victim's mother talked to media outlets and shared that she left her daughter at the relative's house, but somehow she stepped out. The victim was found unresponsive in a field later in the day. The girl's mother stated that when she saw her daughter, she had &quot;bruises and blood&quot; all over her body, her hair were scalped, and there was blood in her eyes.Breaking 911 shared a clip on X reporting on the matter and showed the mother's statement. Reacting to the post, Walsh called for a very harsh punishment for the alleged offenders' parents.&quot;The parents of the assailants should get the death penalty,&quot; the political commentator wrote.The juvenile suspects were charged on Wednesday with multiple counts, including r*pe, felonious kidnapping, and attempted murder.Walsh's harsh take on the justice system is not new. The Daily Wire host has been a vocal critic of the juvenile justice system. He often expressed his views in his previous posts and videos.Matt Walsh's previous posts aimed at juvenile justice systemMatt Walsh @MattWalshBlogLINKI'm very excited for this opportunity. My solemn pledge is that every juvenile delinquent will be imprisoned for life.Recently, on August 13, Governor DeSantis appointed a new Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. The new appointee was a namesake of the conservative podcaster. When the Governor's chief of staff shared the update on X, Matt Walsh sarcastically reacted to the post and wrote,&quot;I'm very excited for this opportunity. My solemn pledge is that every juvenile delinquent will be imprisoned for life.&quot;On August 20, Walsh reacted to the 54-year sentence of ex-Space Force sergeant Orest Schur, who was accused of shooting a suspected teen car thief. Walsh called it &quot;insane&quot; and added another post to the thread in which he compared Schur's sentence to another case.&quot;Two girls carjacked an Uber driver in DC and killed him. They got 7 years in juvenile detention. In this country you’ll be punished more severely for killing someone who’s trying to steal your car than for killing someone while trying to steal their car,&quot; Matt Walsh posted.Matt Walsh supports man running for sheriff who is accused of killing his daughter’s alleged molesterCollin Rugg @CollinRuggLINKNEW: Man accused of killing his daughter's rapist is running for sheriff, the same office that arrested him last October. Aaron Spencer of Lonoke County, Arkansas, says he is running because the legal system has &quot;failed.&quot; Back in 2024, Spencer woke up to find his 14-year-oldIn his October 15 podcast, Matt Walsh talked about an Arkansas man, Aaron Spencer, who is currently facing charges of murdering the alleged abuser of his daughter. While awaiting his trial, the army veteran shared a video announcing that he would be running for sheriff's position.Matt Walsh discussed Aaron Spencer's case and reported that the alleged accuser had already been &quot;charged with grooming and abusing.&quot; The right-wing political commentator supported Spencer's candidacy for the sheriff.&quot;Here's a leader of men...Not insane that he's running for sheriff. I think that's great. I would definitely vote for him if I could,&quot; the podcaster added.Walsh also questioned the justice system for charging Spencer with second-degree murder for killing the 67-year-old alleged abuser of his daughter.The conservative podcaster recently slammed Politico for sharing a group chat of Young Republicans. The chat messages were reportedly racist in nature. However, Matt Walsh accused the publication of taking the messages &quot;out of context.&quot;