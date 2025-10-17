"Somewhere a grocery clerk just fainted": Internet reacts after Kim Kardashian claims she doesn't know the price of a milk carton

Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm after admitting she didn’t know how much a carton of milk cost. The revelation came during the October 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.During a segment of the show called “Confess or Text,” host Alex Cooper asked Kardashian how much she spent on “glam” per year. The reality star laughed and admitted that she spent “a lot,” before clarifying that the styling and glam for The Kardashians on Hulu were covered by the show’s production team. This meant that she wasn’t directly aware of those expenses.Explaining further, Kim Kardashian acknowledged that she was out of touch with the cost of everyday items like groceries. She told Cooper that she didn’t have a grasp of the rising prices of “certain simple things,” using milk as an example.“I don’t have a concept of what like certain simple things cost, which really is, you know… I’d like to know a little bit more about what like a milk carton costs,” she said on the show.On October 16, 2025, X account Pop Crave shared Kim Kardashian’s remark, sparking thousands of reactions from users online.Many found humor in her confession, with one user joking that her comment stemmed from privilege and that her not knowing the price of milk was enough “to make a grocery store clerk faint.”“You ever reach a level of rich where reality becomes DLC content? Kim out here talking about milk like it’s a mythical artifact. Somewhere a grocery clerk just fainted,” the X user quipped.Azrael @Azraelpips14LINK@PopCrave “You ever reach a level of rich where reality becomes DLC content?” Kim out here talking about milk like it’s a mythical artifact 💀. Somewhere a grocery clerk just fainted.Some X users, however, criticized Kardashian for being too detached from ordinary life.!ANON! @Anon_liqLINK@PopCrave That’s wild. Imagine being so rich you’ve literally lost track of regular life. At that point you’re not even living in the same world as the rest of us.Invisible Charts @invisiblechartsLINK@PopCrave Sis been living in 4K resolution but zero concept of 4K inflation 😭💀Hector's Hoooomor @HectorsHoooomorLINK@PopCrave This is what new money sounds. She forgot her life before 2007 when she was a middle class person . Someone’s assistant.At the same time, many X users defended the socialite. They claimed that it was natural for someone with her lifestyle to be unfamiliar with grocery costs.Wolfgang🐺 @wolf_de_web3LINK@PopCrave Why is everyone mad at this? I don't get it. She is a millionaire... In the hundreds. She has people that worry about &quot;price of milk&quot;. It's just like being surprised that Lebron James or Cristiano Ronaldo don't know the price of milk. JeezHollyPop 🫶🏼 @msholly_babyLINK@PopCrave I’m not a Kim fan but why are people surprised and upset? It’s not like she’s doing the shopping herself. I would expect this from maybe even a father or mother in a regular home if they aren’t the ones shopping and this is Kim K…First Lady of Music @thickkyonceeeLINK@PopCrave @Johnsallupi That's perfectly normal?? Most of your faves don't know either cause they can't just casually go to the grocery store and prices have increased a lot since they last went. Hell I buy milk every week but idk the price either off the top of my head 💀💀Kim Kardashian reflects on her marriage with Kanye West during her Call Her Daddy appearanceKim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)Kim Kardashian also opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to rapper Kanye West during her October 15 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.She described her relationship with West as, at times, “toxic” and full of emotional challenges that ultimately led to her divorce in 2021.Kardashian explained that over time, her marriage with West reached a point where it began to erode her sense of safety and peace. She shared that there were moments when she felt deeply uncomfortable with how West spoke about her family, particularly her mother and sisters.“There was just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with… I didn’t like the feeling of… someone talking bad about my kids’ grandmother, aunts,” she said.The SKIMS founder admitted that those moments made her realize that if someone harbored such hostility toward her loved ones, “then... (they) shouldn’t be together.”Reflecting on the instability that marked the final years of their relationship, Kardashian said she often felt uncertain about what each day might bring.She also discussed West's bipolar disorder, a condition that the rapper had previously spoken about publicly. The KUWTK star shared how her ex-partner made erratic decisions during his manic episodes, including an alleged incident where he gave away the couple’s five Lamborghinis.“I didn’t know… what you’re going to get when you wake up. And that’s like a really unsettling feeling,” she said.She emphasized that this unpredictability took a toll on her emotional and financial sense of security, with the “lack of stability” becoming one of the biggest challenges in their marriage.Although she initially tried to be supportive during West’s mental health struggles, she admitted it eventually became increasingly difficult.“I think when someone has like their first mental break, you want to be super supportive and help figure that out… But when someone isn’t willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue in a relationship that can be toxic,” she explained.At present, Kim Kardashian continues to balance her thriving business ventures with family life and a growing acting career. She will soon star in an upcoming Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair, premiering on November 4, 2025. The series will debut with three episodes and feature an ensemble cast including Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, etc.