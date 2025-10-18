"Taylor Swift Derangement Syndrome": Perez Hilton reacts after TikToker claims 'Opalite' necklace controversy would pay her rent

Perez Hilton weighed in on the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift’s 'Opalite' necklace, which had recently become the center of a heated online debate. In an October 15 article published on his website, Hilton reacted to a viral TikTok video in which a creator claimed that the necklace controversy would pay her rent.

The podcaster expressed visible frustration with how the discourse around Swift has spiraled in recent months.

“Sigh… This is still going on, huh? Yup. Call it Taylor Swift Derangement Syndrome, call it haters gone wild, call it a coordinated smear campaign (which some are claiming). But whatever you call it, you can’t deny its existence. Folks are spreading some really terrible, bad faith takes about The Life of a Showgirl!” he wrote.

In his website article, Hilton explained that ever since Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl was released, online criticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the singer only intensified. While Swift’s fans tried to defend her, he noted, the situation had grown more toxic, with detractors escalating from calling her “MAGA” to “outright calling her a secret Nazi.”

Hilton then went on to unpack the “latest theory” around Swift’s 'Opalite' necklace, featuring lightning bolt-shaped links and an eight-pointed star pendant. He clarified that the lightning bolts were an obvious nod to Swift’s song lyric, “You were dancing through the lightning strikes,” not a reference to Nazi imagery.

However, Hilton observed that many critics were “determined to prove” Swift was racist and had quickly “leapt to the conclusion” that the necklace design was a “hidden Nazi symbol.” He explained that this theory stemmed from the mistaken belief that the necklace’s lightning bolts resembled the “sig rune”, the stylized double “S” insignia used by the SS in Nazi Germany.

Beyond the allegations themselves, Peres Hilton criticized how some TikTok creators were capitalizing on the 'Opalite' necklace controversy for financial gain.

He then named one TikToker, known online as AllAboutLiz, who made a viral video accusing Swift of embedding Nazi symbolism in the 'Opalite' necklace, only to later complain that her video had been removed, impacting her income.

Citing her own words, Hilton wrote:

“I thought that this was going to help cover my rent for a month, and then I could catch up on some bills.”

Hilton noted that the user admitted the removed video had been “one of the more viral videos” on her account. He further suggested that her frustration stemmed not because the truth was so important but because she was losing the “sweet, sweet viral revenue” that outrage-driven content was generating.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Taylor Swift’s 'Opalite' necklace controversy?

In the article mentioned above, Perez Hilton addressed the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift’s 'Opalite' necklace, centering on the viral TikToker AllAboutLiz, whose initial video accused Swift of embedding white supremacist symbols into her jewelry design.

He noted that AllAboutLiz later posted a follow-up video complaining that her original viral post had been removed, seemingly in an attempt to “get some sympathy.” However, as Hilton pointed out, Swifties were largely unsympathetic to her complaints.

“We guess she was hoping to get some sympathy for that one. But Swifties were not feeling bad for her after getting told she couldn’t spread misinformation for money!” he said,

Hilton also highlighted the irony in AllAboutLiz’s follow-up video, where she appeared wearing what he described as a Taco Bell–inspired T-shirt.

It featured the words “BAJA BLAST” printed in “jagged, blocky lettering,” with an “S” that “looked kind of like a sig rune.” He noted that, despite criticizing Swift for supposed hidden symbols, the TikToker didn’t seem to take issue with her own shirt design, which, as Hilton quipped, wouldn’t exactly be “payin’ the rent” if she called it out.

Hilton then turned to a broader point, how some critics seemed fixated on finding supposed Nazi imagery in pop culture rather than addressing real-world issues. He criticized this misplaced focus, saying people would rather “decipher hidden meanings in pop star merchandise” than pay attention to genuine threats identified by the Department of Homeland Security.

Discussing the 'Opalite' necklace itself, Hilton refuted claims that it contained Nazi imagery, explaining:

“OK, just real quick… Those don’t even look the same. The little bolts with the sharp points, like on the necklace? Those have been used to symbolize lightning basically forever...The sig runes aren’t pointed, they’re squared, which makes them look even more like an S. And there’s notably always TWO of them because the Nazi officers were the SS.”

He further elaborated that equating every lightning bolt design with Nazi symbolism was absurd, arguing that such comparisons trivialized actual history. According to Hilton, people were “seeing a lot of hidden Nazis everywhere,” from superhero logos to sports teams, fashion, and even the lightning bolt emoji.

In his article, Hilton also offered a sharp critique of those obsessing over symbolic interpretations, remarking that anyone “reaching this hard to find hidden Nazis in 2025” should probably “look out a window instead” and focus on real extremist activity online.

Hilton further defended Taylor Swift’s reputation, questioning:

“Seriously, why would anyone be more interested in going after a pop star, who by all accounts is generous, progressive, and inclusive of minorities, rather than all the extremely problematic elected officials and pundits out there??”

Answering his own question, Hilton suggested that outrage and controversy drove engagement and, “rage bait,” as he put it, was simply a way to pay the bills.

More about Taylor Swift’s 'Opalite' necklace controversy

A piece of merchandise from Taylor Swift’s official online store, the 'Opalite' silver necklace, has sparked controversy after fans accused it of containing white supremacist symbolism.

The jewelry item, titled The Life of a Showgirl Silver Necklace, featured lightning bolt-shaped links and an eight-pointed star pendant. Many online critics alleged that its design resembled “Nazi imagery,” sparking intense debate among fans and commentators.

According to a report by Cleveland.com published on October 15, 2025, the controversy began when TikTok user @Sampire1513, who identified herself as a former Swiftie, posted a viral video analyzing the necklace’s design.

In her video, she explained that while she initially dismissed claims that Taylor Swift’s new song Opalite had racial undertones, the necklace made her reconsider.

“I do think the song ‘Opalite’ is completely, intentionally racial and I am sick,” she said in the viral clip, as cited by Cleveland.com.

The TikTok creator described how the 'Opalite' silver necklace’s lightning bolt-shaped links appeared to resemble the “SS bolts,” historically used by Nazi paramilitary groups. She also noted that the necklace contained eight such bolts, which she suggested could reference the white supremacist numerical code “88,” meaning “Heil Hitler.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has long identified both the “SS bolts” and the number “88” as hate symbols. The “SS bolts” originated with Nazi Germany’s Schutzstaffel, led by Heinrich Himmler, and have since been adopted by modern extremist groups.

In her video, the TikToker also compared the necklace’s star-shaped pendant to the Iron Cross. It was a 19th-century German military medal that later became associated with Nazi symbolism after being paired with a swastika.

Referring to all these alleged symbols in the 'Opalite' silver necklace, the TikToker said in her viral video:

“There are only two options here… Either her team didn’t know what they were doing, which shows a lack of cultural awareness, or they knew exactly what this was.” (as per Cleveland.com)

She also urged Taylor Swift to address the issue publicly, calling on the Endgame singer to redesign the jewelry and issue a statement condemning hate symbols.

Following the backlash, on October 15, the product page for the 'Opalite' necklace remained live on Swift’s official store, though the item itself was no longer available for purchase. It remains unclear whether it sold out or was intentionally removed after the controversy.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor her team has publicly commented on the allegations or offered any clarification regarding the necklace’s disappearance from the site.

