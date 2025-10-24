"What purpose does this serve?" - Nick Fuentes calls Candace Owens "disgusting" for posting Charlie Kirk's texts praising Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z 

Streamer and conservative political commentator Nick Fuentes recently reacted to Candace Owens' screenshots of her 2018 text messages with Charlie Kirk about Kanye West's song Monster. For the uninformed, on October 23, 2025, Owens took to X to post three screenshots of her messages to Kirk about Jay-Z and Nick Minaj's verses in Monster, which was released as part of West's 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.In the text thread, Kirk and Owens can be seen gushing over the song and praising Nicki Minaj for her contribution, with Kirk also quoting some of the rapper's lyrics. Owens' X post was captioned:&quot;2018 was such a ride. Charlie went from not knowing the difference between Jay-Z and Kanye, to texting me like this on his daily runs. Everyone in politics was fake and gay but at least we had hip hop.&quot;TeaWithTia @RealTeaWithTiaLINK#CharlieKirk knew a thing or two about #NickiMinaj 👀. #CandaceOwens shared old text messages between them discussing Nicki’s “Monster” verse, calling her “THE best.”In his subsequent Rumble livestream, Nick Fuentes accused Candace Owens of taking advantage of Kirk's death by posting the screenshots. For the uninformed, Kirk was fatally shot while addressing a crowd of approximately 3,000 people at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. In his livestream, Fuentes suggested that Candace Owens posting the screenshots served no purpose, saying:&quot;The way they are doing him is disgusting. The way that she is taking advantage of this for her own benefit. Talk about milking it. Dude, his udders are chapped. The way that she is milking this tragedy and his death, it's actually disgusting. Posting screenshots of their texts? It's been almost two months. What purpose does this serve?&quot;Fuentes further added that he was getting &quot;second-hand embarrassment&quot; from reading the texts, accusing Candace Owens of &quot;exposing&quot; Charlie Kirk for &quot;queening out.&quot; He also asked Owens to provide evidence for the various conspiracy theories she purported after Kirk's death, instead of posting their text threads, saying:&quot;Candace, you're not doing what you think you're doing. This is wrong. Okay, this is wrong. This is wrong, this is not right. Why are you exposing him for queening out like this? What is the point of this? What is the matter with you?... What is the point of all this? How about some evidence? Listen, Candace, if you're going to accuse his wife, the president, Emmanuel Macron, Egypt of killing him, show us the evidence.&quot;Candace Owens had previously claimed that Kanye West's Power was her and Charlie Kirk's &quot;hype song&quot;During her tribute video to Charlie Kirk in the wake of his death, Candace Owens explained how she became friends with him and detailed their relationship throughout the years. In the Facebook video titled To My Friend, Charlie Kirk, Owens explained that she met Kirk in 2017 and was the communications director for his non-profit Turning Point USA till 2019.The conservative commentator added that she and Kirk spent a lot of time on roadtrips across the United States for Turning Point USA, adding that one of her more memorable moments with the late political activist was introducing him to Kanye West.&quot;We were driving through Colorado, I put on a Kanye song on the playlist, and Charlie goes, 'Is this Jay-Z?' I almost made him pull over the vehicle. I said, 'Are you kidding me? I understand you don't do culture, but like, come on! You don't know the difference between Jay-Z and Kanye? And he didn't, and I explained to him the difference. 'You gotta get into some Kanye West music.' Next thing you know, Charlie is really getting into some Kanye West music,&quot; Candace Owens said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCandace Owens also said that West's song Power, from the same album as Monster, became the duo's &quot;hype song&quot; before they went on stage during their tour, adding:&quot;Kanye's Power kind of became our theme song for the tour, I have no idea why, but that was our hype song before we went on stage.&quot; Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens were featured in Kanye West's new documentary In Whose Name? According to Us Weekly, the documentary, released in September 2025 after Kirk's death, included footage of West's 2018 meeting with Owens and Kirk.